By Ngozi Uwujare

Two suspected kidnappers, 32-year-old Onyewuchi Onuoha from Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and 27-year-old Chinonso Ikegwu of Obohia Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State are currently singing songs of regret and sorrow after they were picked up by police operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Imo State Police Command.

The two were arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl, Alozie Chinaecherem Enderline.

Enderline was said to have been blindfolded, dragged on the ground, and had her mouth taped even as the suspected kidnappers demanded N5 million ransom from her family.

The family already paid N550,000 before she was rescued after eight days of indescribable trauma in captivity at Ahiazu, in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Imo State CommIssioner of Police, Mr Hussian Rabiu told Saturday Sun that the suspect, Onyewuchi Onuoha who kidnapped the victim, Alozie Enderline on January 8, 2022 at Ahiazu Junction in Ahiazu, pretended to be a bike operator and took her to his own house where she was held captive for eight days before she was released on January 15, 2022.

He said also on January 30, 2022, the kidnapper, Onyewuchi Onuoha with his partner-in-crime, Ikegwu called the victim, Alozie Enderline but it was the father of the victim who picked the phone. Chinonso Ikegwu then pretended to be the victim’s friend and said they wrote WAEC examinations together in Lagos State .

The victim’s father asked who wanted to speak to her daughter and she said it was Bro. Anthony. But when the phone was handed over to Alozie Enderline, it was the voice of the kidnapper, Onyewuchi Onuoha that was heard and he threatened to kill her if she refused to come out of the house, that they needed money again. The victim told her father and her elder sister of what happened. The family of the victim quickly reported the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Mgbide Police Division.

The Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Supol Oladimeji and his operatives through technology and intelligence gathering arrested Chinonso Ikegwu on February 1, 2022 in her compound and later rescued the victim. The suspect, Onyewuchi Onuoha was also arrested on February 1, 2022 .

One of the suspects, Chinonso Ikeagwu, told Saturday Sun how it happened.

“I attended Obohia Primary school, and later proceeded to Obohia Secondary School. I sell foodstuff. Onyewuchi Onuoha was a family friend. On January 10, 2022, I went to his house, and saw Alozie Enderline who was blindfolded in his house. I asked him, who is this? He said she was his girlfriend. I left on January 30, 2022, Onuoha told me that I should accompany him to his girlfriend’s house, not knowing it was the same girl she kidnapped. I made a phone call, and spoke to the father of the victim that Bro. Anthony wanted to talk to her. I lied that we both did WAEC together in Lagos State. In the process, I heard Onuoha threatening the girlfriend, that he would kill her if she didn’t turn up to see him. He was demanding ransom from his girlfriend.” .“

I didn’t know that Onuoha was a kidnapper. I didn’t know he has kidnapped the victim and after releasing her was demanding for another ransom. Onuoha gave me 5,000 naira at the end of the day. On February 1, 2022, I saw some policemen who came to our compound and arrested me for kidnapping.”

The victim, Alozie Enderline, 17, also spoke with Saturday Sun. Said she: “I attended Glory Nursery & Primary School, proceeded to St. Patrick Secondary School, Ogba, Lagos. On January 8, 2022, I was kidnapped by a man who pretended to be a bike operator at Ahira Junction when I was going to my aunt’s house. The kidnapper deceived me, saying he was looking for fuel. Finally, he took me to his house when he told me to enter but I refused to enter the gate. Later he forcefully dragged me inside the compound and locked the gate. He told me to cooperate with him. He told me what he wanted was money and sex. I knelt down with tears, rolling on ground and begging that I have no money. I am just a student that I am learning trade and my family has no money. He asked for sex; I had never had sex in my life. I have no boyfriend. I said I am a virgin. He slapped me and dragged me to the backyard and told me to remove my clothes and pants. He tied my hand and legs. He raped me three times. He asked me whether I should take money or virginity or spare my life. Later, he stripped me naked me and pointed a gun at me. He told me to do my last prayers, which I did. Few hours later he gave me phone to call my family.

”I called my elder sister, Ugochi who picked the phone call and asked me what was going on. I requested for 100,000 naira that somebody kidnapped me, and requested for 100,000 naira so that he would not kill me. My sister transfer 100,000 naira through the GTB Bank. Secondly, the suspect demanded another 10,000 naira for my feeding. Myself and my sister started begging him that she didn’t have money. The kidnapper collected my ATM card from me, asked for my pin, I gave it to him. He went out and withdrew N94,000 from ATM card. It was later on January 15, 2022, that he released me from his compound after eight days in captivity in his house around 4.00am,” he said

The victim’s elder sister, Alozie Ugochi, 26, also spoke to Saturday Sun. Her words: “On January 8, 2022, My sister Alozie Enderline was kidnapped on her way to my eldest sister’s house at Ekwereazu Ahiazu Mbaise L.G.A. On January 9, 2022, I received a phone call from my sister, Enderline’s number but it was a man’s voice, telling me that my sister was kidnapped and we should pay the sum of N100,000. He said if he didn’t see the money. I would not see her again. I sent him N100,000 through my GT Bank. He later requested another N10,00 for her feeding and promised to released her. I sent him N10,000. The next two days, January 11, 2022, he called again, that their boss said the money was too small to release her, since she was a virgin. We should pay more money. He requested a fresh N10,0000. I pleaded and begged him and he reduced it to 80,000 naira. Later, I sent him 30,000 naira. I went to the Imo State Police Command control room and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad. It was on January 15, 2022 that my sister was released around 4.00am and she came back home. We took her from the village to Mgbidi to have medical treatment on her”

“On January 30, 2022, my father received a phone call from a lady who told my father that she wantee to talk to Enderline. She told my father that herself and Enderline wrote WAEC together in Lagos State. My father took the phone to Enderline, my sister didn’t know any lady bearing Sandra. She spoke to Sandra and she told her Bro. Anthony wanted to talk to her. When my sister spoke to Bro. Anthony, it was the kidnapper and threatened her that he needed another money and that if she refused to come out of the house, he would kill her.

“We quickly alerted the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad. The Anti-Kidnapping operatives swung into action with men from Mgbidi Police Station and tracked the suspect, Chinonso Ikegwu who lied that she is Sandra and she was arrested on February 1, 2022 in her compound while the suspect, Onyewuchi Onuoha was also arrested on February 1, 2022.

“We were shocked that after they kidnapped my sister and we relocated from the village to Mgbidi yet they still located us, collected over N550 ,000 ransom from us What did he want again

The suspect, Onyewuchi Onuoha told Saturday Sun: “I hail from Isiala Oparamadim in Ahiazu, Mbaise L.G.A of Imo state. I am a commercial motorcyclist by profession. I attended Community Primary School, Isiala Oparamadim, later proceeded to Comprehensive Secondary School at Isiala Oparamadim. My parents didn’t have money for me to further my education. Later I learnt motor spare parts trading. I have a five-member gang of kidnappers; we raped young lady and took them to Okeduru. We used our motorcycle to kidnap some young ladies and we took them to our house by force and strip them naked, blindfold their two eyes, rape them severally and demand millions of naira as ransom from their parents.

“It is true that I kidnapped 17 year- old Alozie Enderline. I pretended to be a bikeman and kidnapped her from Ahiazu Junction in Ahiazu and took her to my house. She didn’t want to enter the compound, I had to drag her on the ground, blindfolded her two eyes, I ordered her to remove her clothes and I deflowered her. I collected her ATM card pin number and withdrew over N94,000 naira. I threatened her elder sister to send me N100,000 naira or else I will kill her sister. She sent me another 100,000 naira and I collected over 550,000 naira and she spent eight days in my house”

“The other suspect, Chinonso Ikegwu is a family friend. It was when I needed money that I told her to follow me to my girlfriend’s house. It was Chinonso who lied to be Sandra on the phone and I had to threaten her again that I would kidnap her. I needed money or else, I will kill her because I wanted her to come out of the house and I wanted to kidnap her before the Anti-Kidnapping operatives arrested me in February, 2022. I am married but my wife and children are not staying with me.”

The Anti-Kidnapping Commander Supol Oladimeji said that on February 5, 2022, the suspect, Onyewuchi Onuoha took us to his house where she raped the young lady. We recovered two locally made pistols with four rounds of live cartridges which he hid in the bush of his compound. We discovered some young ladies clothes and pants and lady shoes in his room in an uncompleted building where he kept the kidnapped victims. We saw stain of blood on various mattresses which he always used to rape those young ladies by force. We recovered the motorcycle which he used to kidnapped young ladies while pretending to be a bike man.”

CP Rabiu said the suspects would soon be dragged to court to face justice. He added that the victim had been released to her parent.