The order did not prevent the SS3 students in Enugu State from taking their ongoing NECO examinations though some hoodlums snatched some question papers at Enugu Ezike.

But the ingenuity and hard work of the principals and the Ministry of Education led by the Commissioner, Prof. Uche Eze did the magic as the students were saved from any complications in the examination.

When Daily Sun visited some of the schools in metropolis, students were seen in their examination halls writing their exams under the watchful eyes of NECO officials.

At the Urban Girls Secondary School, Ogui New Layout, Daily Sun observed that the school had 100 per cent attendance of the students for yesterday’s examination with Principal, Ebue Chioma who dressed in full student’s school uniform moving here and there to ensure that nothing went wrong.

Ebue who took Daily Sun to the exam hall to confirm the students were writing the examination said she started on Saturday to prepare her students when the news of the sit-at-home came up.

“So as it stands I have a 100 per cent attendance. I have 125 students taking the NECO exam.”

The Urban Girls Principal who said she supposed the exam was taking place in all the secondary schools in the state stressed that the students would not find it difficult going home after the exams. Prof. Eze told Daily Sun that from his monitoring and information available to him at the time of the call, the examination was held all round the state.

“Yes, I’ve been in touch with everybody, I only learnt in Enugu Ezike that somebody snatched the question papers they were sending but I am talking with the person in charge of NECO in Enugu State to get more details because I don’t have the details but they were able to distribute the question papers.”

