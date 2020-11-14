Promoting safety culture in public schools was key. It was when the safety commission came on board that all those pit latrines in schools stopped. That was one of my first assignments. Now, why did the safety commission go as far as having a law? It was because when we set it up for the government it was an office of public safety under the ministry of special duties, which meant we will be doing enlightenment, campaigning. For our people in Nigeria, it is more like the survival of the fittest naturally because government has kind of pushed us to the point where everybody is scrambling for survival, making sure there is water, there is light for themselves to the point that we have forgotten the primary responsibility of safety. People go to construction sites they don’t return. What happened? They are excavating things at different sites and they don’t do proper ground test, they are digging a place, they don’t know that well had been there years in the past.

When we first came on board, we had to make sure that there was a law that can penalize people; that can actually bring people to book because there’s a need for cultural change. We realized that some people already know and they don’t want even to correct themselves. They don’t want to improve because somebody is always gaining from chaos. Such people will never want that improvement to take place. Those are the kinds of people the law was set up for. When we came on board, a lot of schools were using shuttle buses, taking children to school early morning without any measure of safety consciousness. We had lots of accidents; the school bus itself running over the child they had just dropped. Lots of silly things. We had to do a lot of serious enlightenment campaign across the state.