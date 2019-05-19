The Executive Director of GreenLight Initiative, Simon Obi, has advocated compulsory road safety course for all drivers in a bid to simmer down the growing cases of road crashes recorded in the country, especially in city centres.

Obi, who recently took his campaign to Zuba garage in Abuja, attributed over speeding and fragrant disobedience to road signs as some of the reasons responsible for many road crashes.

He said: “It is believed that stronger leadership is needed to advance road safety course. In Nigeria, dangerous driving, speeding and distracted driving account for over 50% causes of crashes according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“It is unfortunate that road transport has remained the most dangerous means of transport in low and middle income countries like Nigeria. It is no longer news that road crashes has killed more Nigerians than the violence Boko Haram group; these must not be allowed to continue.”

Since his organisation is funded by the United States Government, he promised to advance his advocacy to inculcate careful driving techniques.

“GreenLight Initiative receives support from the US Embassy in Abuja to implement programmes on citizens engagement towards campaign against road crashes in Abuja and Kaduna States.

“We begin the campaign in Zuba motor park because of its history with so many crashes and fatalities, we do hope that by the end of the workshop, drivers will be well enlightened on the need to slow down and avoid distraction while driving,” he added.

FRSC’s Head of Operation, in Zuba Command, T K Oladipupo, reminded drivers that the enforcement of seatbelt usage was not to antagonise drivers, but to ensure their safety and other passengers.

Oladipupo, warned that drivers who emulate driving skills from foreign movies should desist, adding that those are film tricks meant to arouse viewers.