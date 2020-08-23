Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said that the careful deployment and efficient use of logistics in the counter-insurgency war against Boko Haram terrorists currently being fought by the Nigerian Army, is the only war the force will triumph in its operations.

This, he said, informed his resolve to continuously support the training of logisticians for the force.

General Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Army, Major General Osasogie Uzamere, said at the graduation ceremony of 24 officers of the force from the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) in Lagos that the army relied on three components, including conceptual, moral and physical component to win a war.

He said: “While the conceptual and moral aspects deal with ideas in fighting, as well as the people that do the actual fighting respectively, the physical component deals with the means to fight.

“A careful integration of logistics is a major factor towards achieving synergy among these three components of fighting power.”