From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The police in Delta state has gun down two suspected notorious member of dreaded “momotimi” gang who have been on police wanted list for several case of robberies and assassination.

The suspects were said to have engaged police in a gun duel from where they were gun down and died on their way to the hospital.

Police says the suspects were trailed on 2nd December 2022, by the DPO Ovwian Aladja, CSP Aliyu Shaba, who acted on a tip off that two members of the dreaded “Momotimi” gang were sighted in a Beer Parlour at Opete community in Owvain Aladja, Udu LGA.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, said that the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division, had mobilized and led a team of Police operatives to the scene where they found the duo of Gift Famous, 29 (aka “BOBONE”) and Edafe Friday Onaibe, 25 (aka ‘LASLAS 1500’) of Enerhen town.

He said that both suspects had long been on the Command’s wanted list for their criminal exploit in Warri and other parts of the State.

The duo on sighting the Police, according to him, fired gunshot at them, in a bid to escape but the police operatives returned fire while giving them a hot chase.

He said that in the ensuing gun duel, both suspects were fatally wounded.

However, on their way to the hospital the suspects confessed to several robberies, assassination, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan on 18/8/2022, DSP Bright said.

According to the PPRO, the suspect had confessed that he killed the said Douglas because he took over the position of a quarter chairman from him when he (Gift Famous) was in prison, and he could not get back his position when he returned, hence his decision to kill Douglas.

“He also confessed to the murder of one “small doctor” in the same Ekpan axis on 22/8/2022.

“He further revealed that he is responsible for the attempted kidnap/murder of one man(name withheld) in Ekpan, where they shot him in a bid to kidnap him.

“Both suspects who were fatally wounded in the gun duel died before getting to the hospital”.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made single barrel pistol,one cut-to-size locally made double barrel gun, six live cartridge and one round of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition.

Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has solicited for more support from members of the public, especially in the area of giving timely, credible and useful information to the Police.

He also advised parents/guardians to caution their children/wards, especially the youths to desist from crime, noting that there is obviously no light at the end of the tunnel for any criminal as the end is always predictably disastrous.