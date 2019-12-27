Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki, has revealed how the hospital was able to retrieve a stolen phone from a patient through the help of a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed in the hospital by the management.

He disclosed this to newsmen during an end-of-the-year/cocktail party organized by the management of the hospital for its staff in Benin.

Obaseki said the patient was admitted into the ward and that while she was there, she sneaked into where the doctor kept his phone and stole it.

The CMD said no sooner than the patient left than the doctor came looking for his phone and could not find it.

He said when the doctor came to report that his phone had been stolen, he (Obaseki) ordered that they should go to the CCTV and check who could have possibly gone there to steal his phone.

He said luckily, the CCTV revealed that a patient who was admitted into the ward was the one who went there to steal it.

He said as God might have it, the patient slated days for treatment had not been exhausted, adding that when the patient eventually came for her treatment, she was confronted with the issue of the stolen phone, and she admitted to the claim and the phone was retrieved from her.

Commending the staff for their dedication to duty, he said 80 percent of them were fantastic and that such commitment to duty cannot be found elsewhere.

He added that caring for the sick is a very onerous task but that the staff had proved their worth in managing the affairs of their patients.

He said a time was coming when staff of the hospital would be given preferential treatment by traders because of the services they render to humanity.

“I remember in those days I used to wear my lab coat to board buses and any time they saw me with it, they would say doctor, leave your money.

“I see that, that time is coming when you will go to the market and when they know you as a doctor, they will beat down the prices of goods for you because of the nature of your job”, he said.

He further encouraged the staff not to relent in giving their best to the services of humanity, adding that the hospital would always reward hard work and diligence to duty.