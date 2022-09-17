The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau says it considered many factors before inaugurating its governorship campaign team headed by the immediate past Vice- Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Sabastian Maimako.

“After strategic and broad-based consultations, the party released the key appointments into its Governorship Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general elections. “These appointments, which are with immediate effect, reflect the various geo-political, religious and ethnic interests in the state,” Plateau APC Publicity Secretary Sylvanus Namang said in a statement. The statement issued in Jos said that Maimako would be assisted by three deputy directors-general, with the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Shehu Yipmong as Deputy Director-General (Operations).

According to the statement, the mmediate past Nigerian Labour Congres (NLC) Chairman in Plateau, Mr Jibrin Bancir, will serve as Deputy Director-General (Administration) while Qua’an Pan Local Government Chairman, Mr Ernest Daa is Deputy Director-General (Election Management).

“The Campaign Council is to be headed by Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, the governoship candidate in the state with Chief Rufus Bature, the state APC Chairman as the Deputy Chairman.

“The Secretary of the Campaign Council is Prof. Shem Binda, former Provost, College of Education Gindiri,” the statement said.

The statement further said that the remaining appointments into the respective directorates in the council would be made later.(NAN)