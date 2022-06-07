By Zika bobby

Comptroller Abubakar Muhammed Adamu, Customs Area Controller, Niger-Kogi Command, in this interview, disclosed that banditry is his command’s major challenge, presently being addressed in liaison with sister security agencies.

What has been the compliance level of the communities with border closure at the Chikanda and Wawa-Babana posts bordering Republic of Benin?

In the Niger-Kogi Command, we have only one border station, which is in Babana, and it is under closure, and there isn’t much economic activity going on there. So, until otherwise directed by the Federal Government, the border will remain closed.

However, we still have some incursions by people who try to smuggle PMS through, which we have been able to seize and dispose of. So, the compliance level is very high.

What is the situation of Customs-community relations between your command and traditional rulers or community leaders?

We have a standing committee, headed by the OC, outstation, that liaises with the royal fathers and youth groups along the border areas, and they constantly meet to review relations.

We also educate the youths and traders alike, letting them know that the border is still under closure and as such they shouldn’t engage in any trading across the border. And I think they are complying well, apart from a few who attempted to smuggle PMS, which we were able to seize and dispose of.

Your command covers a very large area in land mass, how do you cope with patrols and logistics?

When it comes to that, the Comptroller-General of Customs and his management have done a lot for us. Just recently, we were given 15 new patrol vehicles in addition to the ones we already had. These are enough to cover the areas, so we don’t have any issues concerning logistics and patrolling.

Since you assumed responsibility of the area, what do you view as the biggest challenge facing Customs operations and how are you addressing it?

Banditry. Our method of addressing it is by liaising with other security agencies. We work closely and watch each other’s backs, and, so far, there has been no casualty since my resumption.

Aside from anti-smuggling, tell us your areas of earning revenue for the government in the face of border closure?

Well, with the border closure, there is no legitimate trade going on across it. What we did was, when we intercepted any cargo, I applied to the CGC, who approved the posting of clearance audit officers here. So, whatever interception we make, we collect the relevant duties. And in terms of revenue, we have been able to generate the sum of N74,919,135.

What is your message to the business people and communities under your area?

Compliance, compliance and compliance. Anybody that ventures into non-compliant trade will be dealt with appropriately. We will arrest and prosecute in the court of law.

Tell us the extent to which you collaborate with other government agencies like the armed forces, police, immigration, DSS and others

Our major challenge here is banditry, so we work closely with other agencies in order to watch each other’s backs. And we have been doing that successfully, with no issues.

