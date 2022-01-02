By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has said that his command has won the war against cultism and the groups One Million Boys, Awawa Boys and No Salary Boys that were terrorising the state.

Odumosu made the declaration during a press briefing at the weekend on the achievements of the command in the last quarter of 2021.

“I raise up my hands before God and man to say that we have won the war on cultism as we have defeated the dreaded One Million Boys, Awawa Boys and No Salary Boys who were terrorising the state. They are now history. When I took over as the commissioner of police, the groups were terrorising residents. They had the guts of writing letters, telling the residents that they were visiting them; telling them what they should keep for them, and they would visit and do house-to-house raiding. That was my first assignment; I said that would not happen under my watch.

“The achievements could not have been possible, but for the support of the state governor and the good people of Lagos State. Not only that, the visionary leadership and sense of direction given by our IGP Akali Baba Usman, deserve our commendation and appreciation.

“I cried to them (Assembly) that they should review the law on cultism which is the root of all crimes. The punishment on cultism was very minor, and the House of Assembly reviewed the law, making the punishment stringent and the law paid off as punishments were assigned to each offender.