From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the Rivers State government has, through intelligence, discovered one of the state-owned Legacy 600 aircraft, flown to and abandoned in Germany since 2012 by the former governor, Chibuike Amaechi-led administration.

The governor said it was unconscionable for the immediate past administration to have surreptitiously taken a state-owned asset to Germany and abandon it without any documentation.

Governor Wike, who led a delegation of Rivers leaders to General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany, where the aircraft had been abandoned for 10 years, said efforts to repair and retrieve the aircraft cost the state government over three million euros.

Speaking during a meeting with the General Manager, Business Development, General Atomics Aerotec, Markus Froetschi, Governor Wike explained that his administration, in a bid to recover state’s assets, had, through intelligence, discovered that the Legacy 600 jet purchased by former governor, Peter Odili’s administration was in Germany.

“When we came into office in 2015, we never had an idea that our plane was in your facility. It was a matter of asking questions before we got the information that Legacy 600 belonging to our state is in RUAG, General Atomics.

“We tried to make contact with you which you obliged. So, we want to sincerely thank you for not hiding anything from us because it is the property of Rivers State government.

“This plane was bought in 2003 by the Odili’s administration, and by 2007, he had handed over to the next government which was my predecessor, now, Minister of Transportation, Amaechi. While he was in office, by 2012, this plane was brought here. Reasons we do not know.”

Governor Wike said there was not document indicating the state-owned aircraft was flown to Germany and abandoned for inexplicable reasons.

“The issue is, why was there no documentation to let the incoming government know that we have this facility and we sent it to RUAG for inspection. Again, I do know from experience that inspection of such facility does not take more than six months. So, if it was brought in 2012, expectantly, at least, by early 2013, the plane ought to have come back for use.”

Governor Wike said he had to travel to Munich, Germany, with a state delegation to prove the Legacy 600 aircraft had been discovered and about to be returned to the state government.

Those on the governor’s entourage included House of Assembly Speaker, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; his deputy, Ehie Ogerenye Edison; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor; member of House of Representatives, Ken Chikere; Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Desmond Akawor; and Ikwerre Local Government Area Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike.

Froetschi expressed delight that Governor Wike took the initiative to repair and return the aircraft to Nigeria for use by the state government.

He said his company would be done with general maintenance work and deliver the aircraft to the state government by March.

Ibani, who expressed joy that the aircraft has been recovered by the state government assured state lawmakers would continue to support every effort to recover all government assets and property.

Similarly, Edison described the abandonment of the aircraft in Germany as administrative recklessness.

“Their intention we cannot say for sure but it shows administrative recklessness and worst of all, there is no proper documentation to show Rivers government as at then, meant well for Rivers people.”

Nwanosike said considering the brazen manner the immediate past administration sold state valuable assets to their cronies, it was obvious the Legacy 600 was surreptitiously flown to Germany to be converted to personal use.