Kate Halim And Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians have been advised to self-isolate for the sake of protecting themselves from contracting the deadly virus or ignorantly spreading to other people. This has caused a detachment from friends, family and lovers. Saturday Sun spoke with a cross-section of Nigerians in Lagos State which has been under lockdown since last weekend. The respondents, of different marital status, ages and professions, bared their minds on how they are handling their sexual urges under the circumstances given the medical confirmation that coronavirus can be sexually transmitted. Excerpts:

Bartholomew Emenike, Data Analyst

“I haven’t had sex since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Nigeria. I was scared because I didn’t really understand much about the virus, so sex was a no-go area for me––and it still is. I am not going to have sex until this pandemic is over. I am not in a relationship at the moment and I can easily have random sex but that will be selfish. Though it’s not going to be easy it’s a price we all have to pay for the greater good of all.”

Chetachukwu Akurunwa

“COVID-19 won’t stop couples from lovemaking. I am married and this does not stop me from having sex with my husband, especially, as we are still young in our marriage. We don’t make use of nose masks and hand gloves when we’re within the house, why would we use it when we are having sex? We maintain good hygiene, wash our hands, sanitize so we don’t need to do that.”

Tobi Godson, Male Model

“For now, I am celibate and I would advise singles to do the same. The married ones can keep enjoying themselves as long as they are not infected so that their children and people living around them would not be affected. I heard that it can be sexually transmitted and it seems that people react to this disease differently so if a wife has it and the husband contacts it through sex, he might not make it through. I think, for now, people should just stay safe.”

Chinedu Izundu, Artiste

“Isolation or no isolation, I have decided to refrain from sex for a while now for reasons best known to me; but from all indications, the rate at which people have sex may reduce especially among the singles. The married might be having sex more frequently because they are at home together. They might be having sex so well for the first few weeks, but after a while, everybody would get bored.”

Adaora, Entrepreneur

“Having sex during this isolation period is all dependent on the person’s choice. I am still having sex with my partner because I know I am COVID-19 negative and he is too, so what’s there to fear? We are both faithful partners and none of us is going out, so we are safe. The preventive measures we are using are enough, why use glove and nose masks?”

Lukman Garba, Content Creator

“I’m not having sex. This is because I have been celibate for a very long time and I still remain celibate. But since the Minister of Health had confirmed that COVID-19 is sexually transmitted, everybody, both singles and married, should try as much as possible to avoid having sex during this period. This is for the safety of everyone around.”

Pelina Harrison, Event Planner

“I am not having sex this period. I just had to refrain because of the COVID-19 issue. I don’t think the essence of the isolation can be fulfilled when someone is still having random sex. For those that are still having sex, they should just be careful and ensure they take their baths before and after the sex. More importantly, it would be better if they can get tested to know their statuses to be on the safe side.”

Ronke Adebayo, Fashion Designer

“I have been married for eight years and I can tell you that this quarantine period is the best time to have sex because nobody will claim that they are tired from working all day. My husband and I observe proper hygiene. We have maintained social distance since this pandemic hit this country so we are clean to have as much sex as we want. We have sex every day, but before we do, we take our bath and sanitize our hands. After taking all the necessary precautions, we do.

Akin Bamidele, Electrician

I am not married but my girlfriend and I have been having sex. We meet and have sex. Nothing will happen to us. Coronavirus affects people who are fearful. I am not afraid of it, neither is my girlfriend. One thing must kill a man. Death is the end for everybody, so why are people afraid to have sex because they don’t want to be infected with a deadly virus? We don’t wear nose masks to have sex, it’s not necessary. We are healthy. There’s no cause for alarm.

Grace Enoabasi, Businesswoman

My husband and I have sex as long as he’s not infected with coronavirus. We have been in isolation together so nothing is stopping us from enjoying each other’s bodies. Sex for us doesn’t happen every day but we heed the call of nature whenever it beckons. The good thing about this quarantine period is that it has a way of bringing couples together and making them bond through sex.