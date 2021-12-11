The Anambra State Police Command said the reason for the relative peace that characterised the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state was its decision to smoke criminals out of their hiding places before the election date.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Eworo Echeng said police detectives had a serious encounter with hoodlums in various places in the state where they met their waterloo. He said the police recovered some arms and ammunitions from the various hideouts of suspected criminals. He said the police arrested a top commander of the Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), 45-year-old Udebuan Sage Chibueze who had a gunshot injury from the police detectives.

“A search was conducted in the house of the suspect at Ekwolobia and Nnewi where the police recovered four AK 47, 2 automatic pump actions and several ammunitions,” the police boss said. CP Echeng told Saturday Sun that on October 29, Udebuan and his gang members who had been terrorising the state was given a hot chase by the police who raided their hideout. He said the suspect confessed to leading several attacks on police facilities and that he had been responsible for the killing of several policemen and naval personnel.

“I commend my police personnel for this breakthrough as this further weakened the strength of IPOB/ESN against the security men,” Exheng said.

CP Echeng said that on October 29, 2021, the Anambra State Police Command and detectives recovered locally fabricated RPG Bomb and a hand grenade from the site of the shoot-out between gunmen suspected to be ESN militants and the joint security convoy.

“Also, the police detectives were deployed to the scene of the shoot out to recover locally made bombs from IPOB/ESN insurgents,” he said.

CP Echeng added that the police detectives discovered a bag which also contained a mobile phone and was loaded with one locally made grenade and a rocket propelled grenade bomb. He said the police detectives quickly alerted the command which deployed the Bomb Disposal Squad to the scene at Nnobi Junction.

“Also, the explosive ordinances were defused and recovered for analysis while the handset is being processed for vital intelligence on the gang of bloodthirsty gunmen, CP Echeng said. Also speaking with Saturday Sun, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Anambra State Police Command, Mr Aderemi Adeoye explained further that on November 1, 2021, the police detectives arrested three suspects in 3:3 Nkwelle Ezunaka near Onitsha where they recovered two pump actions and live cartridges from them.

He also said that on November 1, 2021, the Special Anti-Cultism Squad in surgical operation arrested seven cultists during their operation and recovered assorted weapons from them.

Adeoye said on November 2, 2021, the insurgents attempted to inflame the Omor Adani axis to launch an attack and destroy election materials. He said they attacked a military checkpoint in the area, noting however, that the police reinforced and had an encounter with the hoodlums and recovered two vehicles, one Sienna and Toyota Lexus. He said the suspects escaped with bullet injuries, with bloodstain all over the vehicle.

“We recovered a locally made gun while the bomb recovered was defused by EOD personnel”, he explained. Adeoye further stated that on November 4, the police detectives, Oba Police Division arrested four suspects, all supervising returning officers at Akwu-Ukwu town at Oba in Idemili South Local Government when they stole 47 result sheets and said that the suspects confessed to have been given money to carry out their illegal acts. He said the suspects are the State CID Awka for further investigation.

“Also, on November 4, 2021, the police detectives recovered over 12 different vehicles from the hoodlums before the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

“CP Echeng Echeng led the fight with the hoodlums both day and night where we killed five hoodlums. But two policemen died during an encounter with the IPOB/ESN.

“Meanwhile, the command dealt with the criminals before November 6, 2021 Anambra election through the support of Governor Willie Obiano, who provided logistics for us to fight them to a standstill. While the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali also massively assisted the command. He visited the state command to talk to officers and awaken them

“IGP Alkali gave the command three helicopters, ten gunboats for the Marine Section to enable them police Anambra West, a place that is not accessible by road. Over 600 police personnel were deployed to Anambra West.

“IGP Alkali also deployed men of CRT, Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations, Force headquarters, Special Protection Unit, EOD personnel, Force Intelligence Bureau, Tactical Force, Special Force, Force Animal Branch, Force CID and Conventional Police men and women which were over 35, 000 for the election. This enabled us to deal with the criminals who have been terrorising the state,” DCP Adeoye said.

