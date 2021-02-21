From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Sun Correspondent in Warri, Delta State, Ben Duno and other commuters, weekend escaped abduction from suspected Fulani herdsmen while traveling along the ‎Benin by-pass which has become notorious for kidnapping and banditry in Edo State in recent times.

Narrating his experience, Duno, said they escaped abduction by the whiskers while traveling from Warri, Delta State, to Ibadan, Oyo State, for a close friend’s wedding, adding that he has never been terrified in his life but for the fact that he and other co-travellers nearly walked into the jaws of the killer herdsmen.

“The frightening reports on the security challenges across the country, especially along some major highways traversing the nation, where travelers were being kidnapped on a daily basis, made me avoid traveling out of my Warri enclave in the last three years.

“This fear was compounded with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since early last year till date, especially with the fact that this second waves appears to be deadlier” he said.

He explained that he decided to change his mind about traveling following an invite from a friend whose cousin who happened to be a mutual friend, was getting married last Friday and Saturday at Ibadan.

“So, we left the park at about 7:38 am in Warri and began the journey, in order to stop at Ijebu-Ode and link up Ibadan from there.

“The journey was smooth till we got to the Benin By-Pass. After driving some 30 minutes along the By-Pass highway, by then, it was almost after 9:00am, when we saw so many vehicles (both commercial and private) parked off the road. Our bus driver asked other drivers what was happening and the response was that feelers reaching them has it that the herdsmen were operating on the road and that the policemen on patrol along the highway were forced to run away from their various duty post.

“To my surprise and anger, this waiting lasted for more than 3 hours and even the police patrol team that we saw passing our way, had to warn the commuters to go back and take through the Benin main town if we must continue on the journey.

“The worse aspect of the experience was when some of us, including drivers, passengers and few ladies, decided to walk to a point to see if we can catch a glimpse of what was happening at the front leaving our vehicles far behind.

“At that point, we had gathered and exchanging views of what could possibly be the issue when a car on top speed approached to inform us that the criminals were moving towards our direction and the earlier we start moving away the better.

“My brothers, come and see race. Yours truly that had not run for a long while, had to run for cover. The race became that of the survival of the fittest, as you have to beat your driver to get to where your vehicle was parked or your bus would leave you and your next option would be to take refugee in the nearest forest or risk being killed.

“Nobody cared about anybody anymore. The few ladies with us had to run to survive on their own as no man cared to see any gender again. Even drivers did not care about the wellbeing of their passengers anymore. It got to the stage that any passenger that out ran any driver who left his key in the ignition is on his own, as passengers were ready to drive away company buses, leaving the driver behind. (It was such a crazy & funny scenario).

“I want to use this medium to appeal to everyone that you don’t have to travel this period except its absolutely necessary, as no where is safe in this country at the moment. God help Nigerians from this level of insecurity. It has never been this terrible”, Duno said.