Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a regional military force, has given an account of how it facilitated the rescue of abducted nurse from Boko Haram/ISWAP enclave around the Lake Chad area.

MNJTF spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole in a statement late Wednesday, said troops of the force picked up the nurse who bolted to safety from his abductors following an airstrike by the joint task force

“The nurse who was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strong holds in the Lake Chad bolted to safety and freedom, in the aftermath of a joint air interdiction conducted by the MNJTF and national partners,” Dole disclosed. Quoting the account of the escapee nurse abducted by Boko Haram since January, the MNJTF spokesman said the man escaped after bombs and rockets hit the terrorists’ hideout. “After bombs and rockets from the aircrafts landed and everywhere exploded in flames, both terrorists and hostages ran for dear life. I had to take my chance. I am grateful to God that I was able to escape,” he quoted the nurse as saying. He said the man later fled to a village in Niger Republic and where he was promptly handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.

He said the nurse has been airlifted and handed over to Nigerian authorities after conducting medical examination on him. to determine the state of his health having spent eight months in the victim after spending 8 months in the terrorists custody.

Dole assured the people MNJTF would continue to provide security and facilitate development efforts around the Lake Chad region.