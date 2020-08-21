Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Dr. Solomon Asake, yesterday, bemoaned the continuous attacks on southern Kaduna in spite of the deployment of security operatives to the area by the Federal Government.

Asake told Daily Sun that after bandits attacked several villages yesterday, they also attempted to invade Zangon, but were repelled by youths of the community. He said it was the acts of bravery from the youths that foiled attempts by the attackers to overrun some of the communities.

“We don’t know what is going on. I know communities were attacked in different villages in southern Kaduna. They attempted to attack Zangon again, but they were repelled by the youths from the community. We are worried the attacks have not stopped and that is what we have been talking about every time. We hear different narratives and the governor justified why the attack must continue instead of finding solution to the problem,” he said.

The union had on Wednesday in a statement by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat alleged that eight persons were killed and several houses burnt in Zangon Kataf, Kajuru and Kachia councils by gunmen between Monday and Wednesday.

“Yesterday armed militia invaded Unguwan Gankon village in Gora ward, Zangon Kataf LGA, killed two persons and burnt 7 houses. Neighbours however came to the rescue and the murderers fled. The name of the victim are Kefas Malachy Bobai, a 30 year old farmer and father of three and Miss Takama Paul, 16, a student. Though troops arrived a bit late after the killers escaped, their prompt response was very commendable, as it was in variance with the past.

“The previous day, August 17, Mr. Bulus Joseph, 48, father of nine was murdered gruesomely on his farm at Sabon Gida Idon along Kaduna – Kachia road, in Kajuru LGA, by armed Fulani militia.

He stood up to the killers so that his wife and 3 children could escape, which they did. But he paid the price with his life as he was butchered by the cold blooded murderers. The picture of his corpse is too horrid to be made public.

“On August 16, Pastor Adalchi Usman, 39 and father of two was murdered. Pastor Usman, who was pastor of ECWA Church, Unguwan /Madaki, Maro ward, in Kajuru LGA in southern part of Kaduna was ambushed while in a commercial vehicle he had boarded with three others.

The killers came from the bush and just started shooting at the car. Also killed were, Mariah Na’Allah of Unguwan Madaki; Shekari from Unguwa Ali – a native of Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf LGA and Ezekiel Maikasa a native of Gadanaji in Kajuru LGA. The driver of the vehicle, Danlami Dariya was abducted and at the time of releasing this statement his whereabouts was still unknown.

“Then on the same night of August 16, Bugai village near Banikanwa in Kachia LGA was attacked by armed Fulani militia. The village Head, Dan’azumi Musa, 67 was killed. His siblings, Aniya Musa, 60, including his aged mother, Kande Musa, 97 and younger sister Angelina Irmiya, 45 were killed. Four members of a family wiped out. Part of the villages was burnt after the attackers looted the village. This is to further show that the siege on Southern Kaduna Communities is still ongoing. The genocide is still much on,” he said.

The attacks were coming at a time different organisations including Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) among others were calling on stakeholders in the area, especially the state government to work towards enduring peace in all troubled parts of Kaduna State.