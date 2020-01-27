Uche Usim, Abuja

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Hameed Ali, said on Monday that the dedication of his officers and men and other strategic initiatives were responsible for N1.34 trillion revenue and N32.83 worth of contraband recorded in 2019.

Speaking at the 2020 International Customs Day held in Abuja with the theme ‘Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity, and Planet’, Ali said the Service exceeded its N937 billion 2019 target by N404 billion.

He said the Service has been passionate about the protection of the economy in the discharge of its functions by ensuring that illicit goods do not flood the country.

“The seizure of prohibited articles of trade comprising food, counterfeit and other items harmful to our environment valued at N32.83 billion during 4,599 incidents in 2019, the interception of illicit cash flows through our airports and trade in endangered species as well as the results of the ongoing border drill were part of our successes in 2019,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary-General, World Customs Organisation who was represented by DCG Ronke Olubiyi said: “Once again, the Customs community comes together, united in celebrating International Customs Day, which officially falls on 26 January of each year. This special day enables partners to dedicate themselves to taking forward a particular theme and this year’s theme will be focusing on the contribution of Customs towards a sustainable future where social, economic, health and environmental needs are at the heart of actions.”

Director-General, National Biosafety Agency Dr Rufus Obekpo, in his goodwill message, said: “I see the Nigeria Customs Service as the beacon of our economy. With all its activities regarding the border closure, I believe in the nearest future Nigeria will begin to export rice.”

He further assured that the National Biosafety Agency will continue to work with the Nigeria Customs Service to create a better Nigeria.