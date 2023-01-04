From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three suspected internet scammers have told police investigators how they kidnap, drug and rape female victims before blackmailing them to milk ransom from their relatives.

The suspects including a lady and two men, were recently arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command in Ughelli area of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed their arrest in a statement on Wednesday, said the police received a complaint from one o their victims.

Edafe said the said victim was kidnapped on December 11, 2022 and held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North LGA where they took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle on her private part.

He said the suspects used the same video to blackmail the victim and her parents to pay huge ransom.

According to Edafe, following the report, the police in conjunction with Ekiugbo community vigilante, arrested one Cornelius Emene (32).

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of two other suspects Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), Ufuoma Tunde (lady) and also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage and demand ransom from their parents to secure their release.

“The suspects’ phones contained numerous sex video recording of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents.

“The three suspects, Cornelius Ememah, Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), and Ofuoma Tunde are currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” he stated.