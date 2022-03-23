From Fred Itua, Abuja

Founder and first chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, has revealed how the party was birthed. Okorie who is launching a book in Abuja, titled ‘APGA and the Igbo Question’, said readers will be given deep insights into the struggles, disappointments and finally the triumph of the registering of APGA as a viable political party. Though he has since joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Okorie said the book puts in perspective actions and inactions of the various Nigerian political actors like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Olusegun Obasanjo, Odumegwu Ojukwu, Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, Ike Nwachukwu, Jim Nwobodo, Orji Uzor Kalu, Peter Obi, Chris Ngige, Rochas Okorocha, Victor Umeh, among others.

The launching which will be at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja is expected to attract the cream of Nigerian politics, especially of Igbo extraction.

Okorie whose journey in Igbo cultural and political matters has won him, political associates, friends and admirers from all over Nigeria tells the story of the founding of APGA as no one dead or alive can.

According to a statement, business moguls like Emeka Okwuosa, Prince Arthur Eze, Chikwe Udensi were mentioned for the roles they played in the formation of APGA which were not known by outside of the Chekwas Okorie innermost circle.

“Readers and especially Ndigbo would see hitherto unrevealed details of what led to the end of the 22 year relationship between Dim Emeka Ojukwu and Chief Chekwas Okorie.

“Apart from the launching in Abuja, there are plans to launch the book in Enugu, Lagos and Kano as Ndigbo across the country are clamouring to participate in the public presentation,” the statement added.