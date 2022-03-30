Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said his administration has given economic empowerment to no fewer than 22,000 residents of the state.

The governor stated this while declaring open the 11th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: “Harnessing the agricultural value chain for sustainable industrial development” organised by the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce Mine and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) at M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) has disbursed over N850 million to beneficiaries across the state to further create employment opportunities and generate wealth to the people.

“This is part of our efforts to create employment opportunities and generate wealth. I want to call on our people to take advantage of this opportunity and expand their business capacity.”

The governor said his administration had inaugurated a business environment council in a bid to promote and facilitate trade. He said the initiative had created avenue for entrepreneurs to seamlessly float their respective businesses in the state.

He noted that the automation of Business Permit (BPP) launched last year was to improve the state’s Ease of Doing Business, noting that it would save time, increase revenue and reduce leakages.