Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In view of the Coronavirus pand‎emic, conducting political campaigns for election at this time is bound to be herculean and would require ingenuity to carry out.

Here, Edo State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, gives insight into how the party intends to handle its campaigns.

“We want to have a campaign whereby we can exhibit and show off the good things of the government, the good qualities of the governor and also be able to create a picture while we look into the future that PDP means well not just for the Edo people but for everybody that lives in Edo and for Nigerians in general. “Now, the campaigns have indeed started and because of the COVID19 protocol in place, we have to be very careful not to put at risk the citizens of Edo State who are the ones who are going to vote for us on the election. “So, we are going to follow those protocols strictly to make sure that everybody is healthy and is able to come out on the election and even after the election. “It is going to be different from the past elections where we have to bring people, mobilize people to one venue, sing and dance and all that. we will now do that in a smaller environment, 20 people, all properly taken care of in case of face masks and all that”. Nehikhare also said the party will make use of modern communication technology to advantage and to access the electorate at this difficult time.