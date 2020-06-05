The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said of 1,015 members of the Boko Haram group have so far been killed since his relocation to the North East to join in the counter terrorism war.

This is just as he charged soldiers engaged in the counter-insurgency war not to be discouraged by negative publicity by some persons in their noble efforts at ending insurgency in Nigeria.

He gave the charge at a luncheon for troops to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Borno State. He said the luncheon was to appreciate the soldiers for their uncommon determination, hard work, resilience, sacrifices and patriotism in prosecuting the terrorism war in the North East.

He promised to ensure befitting welfare packages for personnel in the frontline/Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, urging them to remain disciplined, committed and unwavering in their determination to end terrorism.

He commended the governors of Borno and Yobe states for their supports, and the troops, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force as well as personnel of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilance groups for their courage and supports.

He said since his relocation to the theatre, there have been remarkable successes and achievements in their operations:

“Let me recall my earlier statement to some of you when I relocated to the theatre on the 4th of May 2020 that I will not leave here until substantial progress has been made. “The fact that terrorists are substantially degraded or eliminated really justified my earlier assertion.

“You must therefore remain steadfast and highly committed to bring terrorism to an end very soon.

“In the recent Operation KANTANA JIMLAN over 1,015 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, and various efforts are on to ensure terrorists are substantially degraded and defeated in the near future.”

Borno gov declares support for army to end terrorism

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has promised to support the Nigerian Army in its efforts to end activities of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), ravaging some parts of the country.

He made the promise when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, at the Government House, Maiduguri, and commended him for relocating the army headquarters to the state.

He said peace was gradually returning to the state since the relocation, adding that the people were optimistic that the military was capable of containing the situation in the North East.

He said Buratai’s presence in the frontline boosted the morale of soldiers fighting the terrorists: “There has never been a time since my assumption of office as governor that my faithfulness to the military was in doubt.

“To the best of my ability, I have always been supporting the military, and when there are issues, I make my good intentions known.

“In the last two months, we have been witnessing gradual return of peace. We are optimistic that the Nigerian military can contain the situation and the state government will do everything possible to support the military.”

Burutai commended the governor for his continuous support to the armed forces in the counter-insurgency war, adding that the support has led to the improvement on its operations to wipe out the terrorists.

195 units accommodation for soldiers in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has commissioned 195 units of barrack accommodation for soldiers in Kaduna State.

The accommodation located at the Ribadu Cantonment, comprises 180 one-bedroom flats allocated to Corporals and below, while 15 flats were allocated to Senior Non Commissioned Officers.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army would do everything within its powers to ensure personnel are not only provided with the right equipment and tools needed to carry out their national task but get good and convenient accommodation for their families.

Represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major-General Jamil Sarham, Buratai urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining the buildings and promoting environmental sanitation in the barracks. He charged them to take advantage of all the facilities and conducive environment provided for them to give their children the best care and upbringing, adding that the evolving face of the barracks was aimed at motivating officers and men to greater productivity and improved efficiency:

“The Barracks Investment Initiative that l launched has continued to provide the barrack communities with entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This commitment to troops’ welfare has led to a series of initiatives we have embarked upon to impact directly on troops and their families. Our schools upgraded programmes are also geared towards improving the quality of education and creating conducive learning environment for our children.

“We have also vigorously pursued our hospital modification programmes which have significantly improved access and healthcare delivery to troops and their families.”

He lauded government for meeting the needs of the service despite competing demands and challenging economic situation in the country: “The Nigerian Army is better equipped more than ever before to carry out its assigned task. The gesture is manifesting in the improved operational efficiency of the troops in the North East and other theaters of operation.”

NDA dismisses 13 Cadets for indiscipline, relegates another

Thirteen officer Cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, have been dismissed for examination malpractices, indiscipline and other acts of misconduct from the military training institution. Similarly, one officer cadet was relegated from 400 to 300 level.

The cadets gathered were sent packing for lack of merit, a routine disciplinary measure of the institution after being tried by the Commandant, Major-General Jamil Sarham on various offences.

The dismissed cadets were ordered to hand over all military kits in their custody to the military police before being handed over to their next-of-kin.