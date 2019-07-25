By Zika Bobby

Florence Olusunmbo Dixon is Controller in charge of Nigeria’s automobile port at the Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos. She spoke on her strategy for increased revenue collection.

How compliant are stakeholders with the overall Customs modernisation drive?

We are improving in that area. I can say they are 60 percent compliant and it will go higher because we are not giving room for infractions. Where we discover or suspect deviance, we arrest and detain suspects. For discovered revenue shortfalls, we don’t hesitate to issue Demand Notice (DN) and achieve maximum collection on all transactions.

How soon can importers and agents clear their vehicles under your command?

If the documents and declarations made are accurate, cargoes can exit customs control in this port within six hours. On this, we need to emphasis sincere declaration and total compliance. These are the ingredients for faster clearance here.

What is the degree or frequency of interaction between your command management team and stakeholders?

My office is always open. Other officers too do the same. We treat every issue with lawful speed to facilitate trade except where we suspect non-compliance requiring demand notice (DN). No one can hurry us up when they fail the total compliance tests but if you comply, be sure of fast service.

I interact regularly with stakeholders. We treat issues as they come. We don’t allow them accumulate and I think that has helped in contributing to our success

What is all about PTML?

We are more of a roll-on-roll-off cargo ports command. Most of our cargoes here are automobiles. This is what is unique about PTML unlike other ports where you have vehicle seats but vehicles may not be their highest item being imported through there We also have a bit of other cargoes coming here too.

How did your monthly revenue collection look like earlier this year?

The volume of trade is one factor, in addition to we as Customs officers, preventing revenue leakage of any kind. We collected N14.8 billion in January 2019. That is unprecedented and I will say it was possible because we are improving on our operations, thereby encouraging more importers to use the port. It is a result of hard work and commitment by all officers. I can’t do it alone.

Between January and June this year, we collected N75, 706, 005, 990, which is more than N15 billion above our half-year target of N60, 387, 700, 191. This is a clear indication that we are ready to meet and surpass our 2019 target. Officers’ commitment is increasing by the day and we are totally focused on our mandate to collect revenue and facilitate trade without compromising national security and interest.