Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Georg Steiner, has said there is no more traces of money stashed away by former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha in Switzerland.

In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, Steiner however disclosed that over $1 billion has been returned to the Federal Government so far by the Government of Switzerland.

“There is currently no more known Abacha money in Switzerland,” Steiner said.

Steiner further expressed satisfaction with the disbursement of the funds, saying that the monitoring mechanisms are functioning properly. Excerpts:

How has your stay been so far in Nigeria as the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria?

My stay in Nigeria has been very interesting so far. The people of Nigeria are very welcoming, warm and open and it is a pleasure to be here. The country is a fascinating place where it is, in my view, very important for an expatriate to listen carefully and try to understand, in the first place. Switzerland has a strong relationship with Nigeria and the partners I talk to are interested to further expand and strengthen it. I very much welcome and enjoy this positive attitude.

How many states have you had time to visit?

I have already travelled to several states and I will try to continue to do so. It seems important and very gratifying to me to have exchanges with so many interesting interlocutors across the country. At the same time, it is very impressive to see how many people hustle their way through and go about their business with an energy, hope and faith barely seen elsewhere.

What is the strength of the bilateral ties between Switzerland and Nigeria?

Switzerland and Nigeria enjoy close bilateral ties across a variety of important fields such as politics, economy, migration, humanitarian cooperation, human rights, and peace policy. It is a partnership that is very much based on mutual respect and trust. Regarding the matter related to the Swiss vessel “San Padre Pio,” the dispute is on track for being resolved by judicial proceedings.

What is the volume of trade between both countries?

The volume of trade between both countries varies, but it is of several hundred million USD annually and went, in some years, up to one billion USD. We hope that the positive trend continues as we have several dozens of Swiss firms present in Nigeria which provide for about 10,000 jobs in the country. I hope that the Nigerian government will continue to further strengthen its efforts to provide a conducive environment for Swiss firms.

Is the volume of trade in favour of Switzerland or Nigeria?

The volume of trade is in favour of Nigeria.

Do we have Nigerians in Swiss prisons? How many are they?

There is a very limited number of Nigerians in Swiss prisons due to breaches of Swiss law.

Are there plans for Prisoner Transfer Agreement between both countries?

No. Currently there are no plans to conclude such an agreement.

Is Nigeria’s relationship with Switzerland something that should excite Nigerians home and abroad?

Switzerland has a very longstanding friendship and relationship with Nigeria that goes back to the day of independence. Our relationship is positive and productive and its quality is, inter alia, reflected in the high level exchanges and joint successes. So, yes, I think Nigerians home and abroad can have a very positive look at the bilateral relationship between our two countries.

How much is remaining from the late General Sani Abacha’s loot in Switzerland?

There is currently no more known Abacha money in Switzerland.

How much has Switzerland returned to Nigeria so far?

A total of more than USD 1 billion of the Abacha loot has been returned to Nigeria (USD 700 million in 2005; USD 322 million in 2017). The last restitution and its mechanism (USD 322 million) was agreed upon in December 2017, through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Switzerland and Nigeria, as well as the World Bank. The funds have since then been returned under that agreement and are co-financing the National Cash Transfer Programme (a component of the National Social Investment Programme, N-SIP). The World Bank and a civil society coalition are monitoring the use of the funds.

Are you satisfied with the disbursement or use of the funds by the Nigerian government?

Yes. The monitoring mechanisms are functioning properly. The National Cash Transfer Programme directly benefits some of the poorest populations of Nigeria, enables expenditure on health and education and contributes to sustainable development. It is already reaching more than 660,000 households and continues to scale up.

What further areas of cooperation are both countries looking at?

Nigeria and Switzerland are holding regular talks to commonly identify and assess the progress made in the various areas of cooperation. The next bilateral meeting for such talks will take place in Switzerland at the beginning of December.