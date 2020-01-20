Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

“I know that we should look into requests for salary review by agencies that are paid buoyantly,” says Dr Richard Egbule, the pioneer Chairman/Chief Executive of National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC). Giving reason for this, he explained that “if you would do that without any compromise, you must at least be well paid. So, we needed to do something about the job. These people who carry it out must be paid well.”

In this interview with Daily Sun recently, Egbule disclosed how NSIWC under his watch was able to save the Federal Government up to N400 billion through salary inspection activity. Egbule cautioned that until a comprehensive job evaluation is done, no effective salary harmonisation can be achieved.

Excerpts:

Salary harmonisation

The way they see harmonisation is not the way it should be. Any harmonisation of salaries in the public service today that does not start with the comprehensive review of grading, that is, job evaluation, so that you can compare apple with apple and not apple with orange, will not work. If the work you are doing is equivalent to the job someone is doing elsewhere, he should be paid the same thing. It is a principle of equal pay for work of substantial equal value. You can’t achieve that without job evaluation.

So, when they are trying to harmonise by looking at the figures without knowing the job people are doing, they will not get it right. The last comprehensive job evaluation was done in 1972/74. How many years ago? Forty something years. So, we need a brand new one so that when civil servants say that I should be paid like this man, they know that the two jobs they are comparing are equal or are substantially equal.

Merger

So, when the issue to streamline some agencies in the civil service or merge NISWC with Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) came up, people were agitated.

Even Steve Oronsaye (head of the review panel) himself is a friend. I knew him from the time Ani was the Minister of Health. He was simply brought in as Director, Special Duties. We worked together. He was very recipient of the idea that the commission (NSIWC) should stay alone. And he worked towards that. But at the end, the fact that RMAFC was in the constitution, and NSIWC was not but an Act of the National Assembly, they said ok, because RMAFC was in the constitution, they should subsume NSIWC [under it], forgetting the fact that NSIWC represents government in all negotiations. If you are talking about salary reviews, minimum wage, salary inspection, clearing operations, it is the commission that does it. All the statutory functions given to it cannot simply be abrogated like that. So, it was when all the facts were made known that government rejected that recommendation and kept the commission.

Establishment

NSIWC was simply established by a pronouncement by the government and later an Act was promulgated. It was a decree then—Decree 99 of 1993.

To make it work like an organization, it required restructuring. So, I was brought in from the department of the Office of the Head of Service to join the then secretary. They did not bring any consultant or award contract for any consultant to do that. It was already the kind of thing we used to do in MDAs then.

And then I went to work and established a structure of the commission as it is today…. creating all the positions. In fact, at the initial stage we had over 350 posts. But we never really filled the top. So, we started that way and continued to operate. Unfortunately, we came on board at a time there was a change of government soon after and the issue of salary review was not a priority.

So, it was actually difficult to operate in order to function and bring to bear some of the functions that have been given to it. But with time, it broke loose with the harmonsation of salary which we did in 1997/98 which eventually led to the current harmonised salary that we have in the public service. And we reduced 35 salaries existing then to five. And it functioned briefly before people started to dismantle it again. But it worked for some time anyway.

The police and the paramilitary and the top public office-holders, harmonised public service structure, harmonised tertiary institutions salary structure. They were five of them.So, what I am saying in effect is that, it has come a long way. After that harmonisation of salaries, a new dispensation came in, in form of the current civilian regime. And there came a time when there was need to review the minimum wage. It was a major issue. At that time, before 2000, it was a national minimum wage. Eventually, with negotiation, it came to N5,500.

The minimum payable then was N7,500. That was why some people misquoted the national minimum wage to be N7,500 in 2000. That is not correct. Let me say this very clearly that with that minimum wage, things were set in motion. Don’t forget, the civilian dispensation came into being in 1999. There was no salary for political office-holders, ministers or legislators. So, RMAFC had not started doing anything. President Olusegun Obasanjo directed NSIWC to bring out salaries for the political office-holders in the interim. So, the salary they enjoyed from 1999 till 2001 was done by Salaries and Wages Commission. Salaries and Wages Commission did not only take care of the entire public service or the civil service or other parts of the public service, it also took care of top political office-holders like ministers, legislators and even Mr President. And that was what was used until revenue mobilisation came into being.

Why did you not leave when others were leaving?

What gave me the confidence to remain in the commission was the fact that I knew what NSIWC was all about. Because they were posting people from the pool in the civil service, they didn’t know a thing of what the commission was supposed to be doing. Let me remind you that I joined the civil service first as an administrative officer. But I never functioned as an administrative officer. From the cabinet office I was posted straight to what we call pre-research unit, which was really responsible for advising productivity price, incomes board and the review of salaries. So, I knew what the place was supposed to do. So, when they (workers) were made head of grading operations unit, they didn’t know what grading operations was all about.

When they were made productivity price and incomes unit, they didn’t know what it was all about. When they didn’t see what to do, they went back to be reposted. Of course, when they asked them, they said that the place was a Siberia. And again, the civil service salary was poor at that time. And you do your work without expecting more than that. I know that we should look into requests for salary review by agencies that are paid buoyantly. And so if you would do that without any compromise, you must at least be well paid. So, we needed to do something about the job. These people who carry it out must be paid well.

Agencies

We cover police and paramilitary, the intelligence community, the military, the universities and all other tertiary institutions, the self-funded agencies like Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) etc. And you see the bogus salaries they earn. So, if you must advise appropriately, you must at least get something. But because we said that this commission should not be paid outside what goes on in the public service (so that they will not say because you are well paid, that is why you are not sympathetic to others), we allowed the commission to be paid like people in the research agencies. And then they have their peculiar allowance for doing all that as approved in the relativity panel. And this approval was given by the government. So, their pay was a bit comparative to a few agencies in the service.

Regrets

The major regret is the fact that the commission is still operating in the secretariat building without a complex of its own. It hasn’t got a complex of its own. And it has a lot of challenges. It will fight vigorously to defend the policy of government to save billions of billions of naira to people who pay their staff unauthorised wages and allowances. Yet its budget is perpetually very minimal. And so these two issues are critical. If you want the commission to perform optimally, they should have the same budget. They should have a place they call their own. Many agencies that were established after the commission have got their own building. So, it is a major issue.

How much have you saved the Federal Government?

It is very difficult to say that it is this amount now. I know that about two years or three years ago, we were able to save through our salary inspection activity, up to N400 billion plus.

What challenges do you have in the minimum wage negotiation?

Well, I am a veteran in the minimum wage activities. First, I served in 2000 minimum wage as a secretary there.

In the 2010/2011, I was a substantive secretary. Then, in the last minimum wage negotiation I was the member/ secretary. So, being a member/secretary, of course, you make contributions and also put together the reports. It was difficult for us then even though without expanding the scope of participation. It was difficult for us to get the governors to key into the negotiation and they kept dodging until the final decision had been reached then they came out opposing it. Then, we had to do everything in the book to convince them to move up to the point that had been agreed. But they resisted it until to the point that the National Assembly took that. Beyond that one, people forgot that when they discussed the national minimum wage at the tripartite level we were not going to talk about consequential adjustment.

This is because when you do it, the public sector will go their way, private sector will go their way. Everybody will go and negotiate how to implement it.

In the public sector, the real issue was how does this affect the rest of the workers that are not exactly minimum wage people? Then a lot of scenarios came up because the increase was about 66 per cent of the existing minimum wage to use the same figure across the board. If we did that it means we want to increase the wage bill by that amount. The economy could not sustain it if they were to pay it alone. You cannot because you want to give the lowest paid worker N12,000 to bring his N18,000 to N30,000, you give, say a director, about N100,000. It is not fair. But equity demands that while you are giving this person whatever you are giving the other person, the gap should not be too much. That was the main issue that made it linger for so long. Besides, a certain amount of money has been worked out in the budget preparatory to the payment of this consequential adjustment. And the government system is that whatever that is agreed should not be more than what is in the budget so that they will not go looking for more money to pay. And everything we did was to work towards that.