Dickson Okafor

Imo North senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election and incumbent Senator representing the district, Benjamin Uwajimogu has described the National Chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole as God-sent to the people of Imo State for ending Governor Rochas Okorocha’s third term agenda.

How were you able to defeat Governor Rochas Okorocha’s candidate at the primary?

I give God the glory. Also, I dedicate the victory to my constituents who stood by me throughout my travails in the hand of Governor Okorocha who was bent at ensuring I didn’t return to the National Assembly in 2019. Like you rightly observe, the governor had a candidate in the person of Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri his former commissioner for Information. Obiaraeri who was running as a proxy of Okorocha went round Okigwe zone claiming to be the next Senator that will represent them in the 9th Senate. The governor failed to realise that in democracy he doesn’t have the capacity to determine who will represent Imo North in the National Assembly in 2019. The power resides with the people of Okigwe to decide who will represent them and they have chosen me at the party level and by the grace of God they will return me to the National Assembly next year. Imo people will remain grateful to Adams Oshiomhole as God-sent for helping them to end Okorocha’s third term bid.

But the governor’s son in-law is now the candidate of AA; don’t you think he may win the race?

I’m happy that the burden called Uche Nwosu is removed from Imo APC’s neck. Okorocha has boasted that he will work to actualise his third term bid in AA, but that is the words of a drowning man. Okorocha and his cohorts are leaving in fool’s paradise to believe that he can realise his ambition through another platform. I think the best he should do is to leave APC completely and join his son in-law in AA to test their popularity instead of dwelling on false hope. The game is over for him and his co-travelers who think that the state was in their pockets.

But what Okorocha planned to do is the norm among the governors, to choose who succeeds them, why is Okorocha’s case different?

Nobody stopped him from presenting a preferred candidate to succeed him; rather the people are against imposition of candidate. Not only did he impose his son in-law on the people, he was going about it arrogantly as if he had conquered the people of Imo. If he had presented a candidate and APC stakeholders and the delegates found out that the candidate could win election for the party, so be it. But what stakeholders were saying was that it is immoral for the governor to present his so in-law who is from the same political zone, Orlu, to succeed him. I have always said that the young man in question needs more experience in other areas of life to be able to govern a state like Imo. Yes, a 42 year old man can be governor especially now that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the not too-young-to-run bill into law. Also, there is clamour for young people to take over leadership of the country, but I don’t think Uche Nwosu has the experience to run Imo State. If Oshiomhole had not done the needful by listening to Imo people and followed the path of popular wish, APC would have lost Imo if Okorocha was allowed to field his in-law as candidate of the party in the governorship race in 2019.

You seems to be contradicting yourself, is Senator Hope Uzodinma, APC’s candidate not from Orlu?

You will agree with me that power is not given, but taken. You saw how fierce the battle to tame Okorocha was. And Senator Hope Uzodinma played a vital role to ensure the wish of one man did not stand against that of majority of the people of Imo. So, Uzodnima has capacity to govern Imo State. At least you need a superman to dethrone a powerful man and that is why the people prefer Senator Hope Uzodinma. I want to assure you that with Uzodinma, APC will win landslide in the next governorship election in the state. He is popular and loved by the people.

What do you think made Okorocha insisted that it is either his son in-law or nobody as his successor?