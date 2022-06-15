The Community Social Humanitarian Project Nigeria (CSHPN), Abuja, a non-governmental organisation, claims it has touched the lives of over 2,000 Nigerians especially those in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lilian Nkechi Omekara, said CSHPN visited various IDPs camps in Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states: «Whenever we visit the camps, we always give them hope that we are all Nigerians.

“We visited them in Maiduguri, Borno State. We visited Chibok, Chika axis and Adamawa State. We have sponsors from the United States of America.

“There was a fall-out between the management and workers over donations that come to support those in the camp. We tried to manage the crisis. We have been able to touch the lives of Nigerians in IDPs camp.

“In recognition of what we did, we have the Exceptional Woman of Excellence Award; Humanitarian Ambassador; Immunity Builder Award; African Development Impact Award; Commitment to Financial Management Award; and Cutting Edge Technology Deployment and Product Innovation Award.

“The humanitarian work has been noticed in the government circle. It gave us the opportunity to work together with government to serve humanity. The humanitarian services have stood us out. We have acquired skill strategically positioned to address pertinent social, humanitarian, governmental and economic challenges.

“I sit on many organisations’ boards as member or advisor. They include Change Ambassador for Peace and Humanity (CAPH); Women in Leadership and Global Women in Support of Humanity, Asia.

“I started in 1990. I have intervened in the area of given succour. A succour is a comfort given to a less privileged person. We also intervened on health support. The organisation is presently intervening in humanitarian aid support and rural development.

“The NGO has taken me to 22 countries. We have the NGO in seven other African countries. They are Nigeria, Malawi, South Sudan, Liberia, Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana.

We are holding our convention in Nigeria in October. At the convention, we review the activities of the NGO. Countries will present their reports and given awards. I work with other consultants on projects for UNDP, EU and British Council.”

