The President, Estate, Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Kassim Adesina, has said the association will, henceforth, monitor activities of its members to ensure professionalism and honesty.

Adesina, who spoke during the association’s courtesy visit to The Sun’s Ikeja City Office, Lagos, said the association’s new executives want to sanitise the industry in order to ensure trust by property owners and accommodation seekers.

He said the teams was at The Sun because of the importance it attaches to media, adding that the partnership will help create awareness on the roles estate agents play in provision of accommodation to members of the public.

While praising The Sun, Adesina said the newspaper has remained the dream channel through which credible information is disseminated.

On the association’s way of checking its members who go and collect money from members of the public for the same apartment and other unethical practices, Adesina said effort are being made to weed out quacks, who are giving the association a bad name.

He said sometimes people misconstrue property developers as estate agents, insisting that registered members of the association cannot engage in sharp practices.

The president said ERCAAN members are not school dropouts but professionals who are responsible.

“Our members are lawyers, accountants and other professionals. We have members from all trades. We organise seminars, symposium and other public awareness campaigns to let the people know the roles of an estate agent in securing accommodation for the tenant. We have also warned our members not to delve into property under development. We also warn our members not to enter into any property they cannot deliver,” he said.

Adesina noted that the association was duly registered with the Lagos State Government and that all registered members of the group are listed in the Association’s Yellow Book.

He acknowledge the PropertyMart pages of The Sun, while soliciting the newspaper’s support in the drive to sanitise the property renting business.

Other dignitries on the ERCAAN team are the Vice Chairman, Mr. Godwin Demech; the General Secretary, Mr. Julius Aderemi; the ICT Chairman/Online Head, Administration, Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi and the Chief Press Secretary to the State Chairman, Mr. Abayomi Olayoriju.