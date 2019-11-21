World Evangelism Bible Incorporated (WEBIC) celebrated its 24th anniversary in Lagos last Sunday amid pomp and pageantry. It was the thanksgiving service to round off a weeklong celebration of the anniversary with the theme: “The Graceful God.”

The thanksgiving kicked off with Sunday School followed with a drama by the youths. Members gave testimonies concerning how God had intervened in their lives.

One of the testimonies was given by Revd Anthony Oghre, District Pastor, Surulere, Lagos: “I dared a robber who pointed a gun at my head. The gun refused to discharge bullets, the hoodlum was amazed. The same robber went to my neighbour and injured him with a bullet. The man spent about three months in hospital.”

Another testifier was a member who, escaped from being killed after a loaded fuel tanker crashed along Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, last Saturday. He was driving behind the crashed tanker.” Samson, a young farmer, who was featured on the America Cable News Network (CNN) for 30 minutes, was another testifier. He was also recognised by the United Nations as one of Africa’s top 10 young farmers.

In his message, the General Evangelist and Pastor for Abuja, Revd Kunle Adeoye, said man was created to be productive. Quoting from Gen.chapter 1, he said:

“Idleness is a recipe for poverty. God made man dominion over everything He created.”

He wondered why many people could not key into “our dominion given to us by God to make life easy for us.” To the youths, he advised them to explore self-employment rather than searching endlessly for elusive white-collar jobs.

Commenting on Samson’s testimony, who after graduating from university there was no job, a situation that made him venture into farming, Adeoye said: “Today, Samson is not regretting his action because of what he has achieved so far. Our youths should key into Samson’s testimony.”

There was the cutting of anniversary cake, introduction of new executives for the Joy, Peace, Faith and Love Units by the co-Founder of WEBIC, Prophetess Mercy Ayorinde. She counselled the new executives to make fresh impart on the church.

There were also donations towards the completion of the new church auditorium.

The General Overseer, Prophet Samson Ayorinde, prayed for all members of the church. He commended Dr Peter Agunbiade-led Convention Planning Committee for the success of the anniversary. Special mantle was distributed to the congregation for evangelism.