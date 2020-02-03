Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will fight food insecurity by supporting individuals and companies that set up agro-allied industries in the state.

Abiodun made the remarks in his office when he received management of Agropark Development Company Limited. He said his administration would continue to support individuals and companies that show a level of commitment on how the state could create wealth for its young people, as well as create more agric entrepreneurs.

In his response, Managing Director, Agropark Development Company Limited, Sola Olunowo, said the company focuses basically on crop production, adding that they plant thyme and are also the largest commercial producer of thyme in the country.

In another development, a ruling family, Asade Adekanbi of the Iwaye Dodo Ruling House of Ipokia in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, has called on the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to obey court ruling over a vacant stool.

The family, who made the call in a statement by its Secretary, Wale Ashade, at the weekend, said the monarch, who is also the Chieftaincy Review Committee chairman and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kunle Osota and a director in the ministry, Adewuyi Adesoji, risked being committed to prison for alleged contempt of court, over their alleged interference on a matter pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The family had sued Ipokia kingmakers at a state High Court sitting in Ilaro, over the selection of one Yisa Olaniyan as the Onipokia-elect in May 2019.

The court, in its ruling on August 19, 2019, however, declared the stool vacant due to gross non-compliance with the Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2006 and directed the parties to maintain status-quo pending the final determination of the matter.