Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday boasted that it win all subsequent elections in the state and retain the governorship in 2023 despite the antics of opposition political parties.

Local government elections are due in the State in January 2021.

To achieve the odious task of winning elections, the party urged its officers from the ward to the local government level to take steps to promote bonding through regular meetings and mobilising to social events of members in various communities.

Speaking in Asaba shortly after inaugurating chairmen of the party across the 25 local government areas, state chairman, Kingsley Esiso, urged then to show solidarity with members having events irrespective of election season.

Esiso also enjoined the chairmen to convene meetings, at least once a month to deepen the political bond and wide consultations, even as he advised them against deferring to preferred leaders and neglecting others.

He said: “Your primary aim is to win the election. In your respective wards, you have the responsibility to lead the party to victory.

“Consultation should be your watchword if you must secure victory for the party. Always call party meetings at least once a month even when there is no election. This will promote bonding.”

Esiso who maintained that the state will remain under the control of PDP warned party officials against remaining indifferent when the state government is being criticised in public.

He said they should always defend government policies and actions, and enjoined them to get themselves abreast of government activities in every sector of the economy.

Responding on behalf the inaugurated chairmen, the party chairman for Isoko North, Godwin Ogorugba pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

At the brief inauguration ceremony which held at the state secretariat, the 25 local government party chairmen and a handful of government officials were in attendance.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on COVID-19 which include social distancing, wearing of facemask and hand wash with water or sanitisers were observed.