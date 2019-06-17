Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths have tasked South East governors on how to secure the region from herdsmen.

The youths urged the governors to provide security intelligence network to battle incessant killings and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen in the region.

In a statement signed by the National Leader of the body, Dr. Arthur Uchenna Obiorah, the youth wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group declared a state of emergency on the onslaught of herdsmen across the country and challenged concerned authorities to provide security intelligence networks to battle the menace.

The group vowed to lend its support, when necessary, to secure Igboland from being taken over by herdsmen.

“Elected public office holders in the executive and legislative arms, as well as the five South East governors and their counterparts in Delta and Rivers, should fortify their internal security mechanism, to enable them safeguard their territory from the invading Fulani marauders, whose aim is geared towards annihilation of their people from their ancestral lands.

“Ndigbo, home and abroad, should consider their position with utmost importance and join their elected officers to ensure Igboland is secured from the invaders, who seem to have deployed their machinery to sack their people from their farmland, in a bid to extend their pastoral grazing zones to the South East.

“Igbo sons and daughters, the political class, people in the diaspora and legal professionals from Igboland should rise to their responsibility to ensure the systemic approach of the herdsmen be put on check and lives and property of Ndigbo are kept secured in their land.”

The group vowed it will not fold its arms and allow strangers, who came to its land “to transact business to resort to kidnapping and killing.”

It insisted that “this nonsense has to be checked.”

Among issues also raised at the emergency meeting was to publicly disclaim Comrade Okechukwu Isiguzo, the immediate past leader of the body, and asked him to desist from speaking on behalf of the Igbo youths.

Obiorah said Igbo youths have raised serious concern to dissociate themselves from any dealings or statement issued by Isiguzo.