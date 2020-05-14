Peter Anosike

President of Mandilas International Trade Centre, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Tony Okeke, has expressed reservation over the reopening of businesses in Lagos, Ogun states and Abuja.

Speaking while distributing face masks to traders and customers in the market, he said that Nigerians should know that easing of the lockdown is not cast in stone: “It is how Nigerians comply with government directives that would determine whether we will go back to the lock down or not.

“The reason government reopened businesses was for Nigerians to go out to fend for themselves. It does not mean that COVID-19 has been defeated. To protect the life of traders in the market, they have set up a committee with the mandate to enforce all the directives of government.

“I have my reservation over the reopening of businesses when coronavirus is still spreading across the length and breadth of the country. For instance, within 10 days of Ghana reopening businesses, they had 60 percent increase in coronavirus infections.

That is why I feel that government should use the first two weeks of reopening of businesses as trial to determine whether we will continue or go back to the lock down because nothing in the world can be compared with life. Taiwan is today being used as a reference point all over the world because they observed the directive of government. Imagine in a whole country they have recorded only six deaths.”

The general secretary, Emeka Iwunze, said: “We have made it mandatory that all members, customers and visitors must submit themselves to the compulsory temperature test at the entrance gates of the complex. Food vendors and drink sellers are to operate only on take away basis and they must always wear hand gloves in addition to wearing of face masks and they must maintain proper hygiene.”