For a rural dweller in Bonny Island Community in Rivers State access within and outside its environs, would typically mean a trip across the high sea. Over time, this type of commuting has become a standard and effective way of life the locals, are very accustomed to and have adopted throughout history.

Typically, the people from Bonny understand that transportation of goods and services from the community could come with its many challenges over the waterways, in as much as this has often been managed in the past. Commerce, trade and daily activities in this area, would rely largely on the sea tides, overall weather conditions, availability of boats and canoes or just whether that particular time of the year is friendly enough for sea travel.

Talking about alternative transportation in urban cities for example, the options usually would focus on how you look forward to your next bus ride or maybe a train ride, using your car or perhaps riding a bike. All of these require an accessible road network to function as we usually would not consider catching a flight or taking the next boat ride in our day-to-day commute for work or business. In reality, road transportation remains an important enabler of progress, accounting for more than 90 per cent contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.