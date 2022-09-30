From Okwe Obi, Abuja

An Information and Communication Technology firm, Shelta has explained how it is addressing the challenges between landlords and tenants.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Austin Igwe, at a press briefing to mark its one year anniversary, yesterday in Abuja, said an App called the Rent Payer 2.0, service was developed, to enable both landlords and tenants agree to the terms of payment without rancour.

According to him, the app was developed to provide cover for tenants residing in properties managed by Shelta.

Igwe added that the service only reaffirmed the commitment of Shelta to in providing a sustainable living in Africa, starting with Abuja.

Shelta launched ‘The Rent Payer’ service in 2021, last year to solve the prevailing rent issues in Nigeria with the rent financing solution technologically driven.

“This solution was developed at the time to only provide cover for tenants residing in properties managed by Shelta.

“With the huge demand for rent financing and to accommodate all tenants that meets the minimum application requirements, Shelta unveils The Rent Payer 2.0 in commemoration of her one-year anniversary.