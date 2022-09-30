From Okwe Obi, Abuja
An Information and Communication Technology firm, Shelta has explained how it is addressing the challenges between landlords and tenants.
The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Austin Igwe, at a press briefing to mark its one year anniversary, yesterday in Abuja, said an App called the Rent Payer 2.0, service was developed, to enable both landlords and tenants agree to the terms of payment without rancour.
According to him, the app was developed to provide cover for tenants residing in properties managed by Shelta.
Igwe added that the service only reaffirmed the commitment of Shelta to in providing a sustainable living in Africa, starting with Abuja.
Shelta launched ‘The Rent Payer’ service in 2021, last year to solve the prevailing rent issues in Nigeria with the rent financing solution technologically driven.
“This solution was developed at the time to only provide cover for tenants residing in properties managed by Shelta.
“With the huge demand for rent financing and to accommodate all tenants that meets the minimum application requirements, Shelta unveils The Rent Payer 2.0 in commemoration of her one-year anniversary.
“The Rent Payer service aligns with this administration on rent financing solution to bring the much sought-after relief needed in the housing sector to Nigerians.
“This creates a meeting point between landlords and tenants, were both parties go home smiling.
“Tenants unable to pay rent can apply for Rent Financing while landlords still get annual full rent payment (guaranteed).
“We believe that everyone can win, while living. Rent payment should no longer be a problem in Nigeria,” he said.
