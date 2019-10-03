Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says governors in the South West Zone are responding comprehensively to various security challenges as they surface.

Akeredolu, who is chairman of the South West Governors Forum, said this in Akure at a church service to mark this year’s Covenant Renewal Day in the state, yesterday.

He said the state was working in collaboration with sister states to rejig the security architecture of the zone to respond adequately to new challenges.

“It is no longer news that our country is going through security challenges. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to salvage it together.

“We are doing our best to respond comprehensively to the new challenges.

“Ondo State is working in collaboration with sister states in Southwestern Zone to re-jig the security architecture of the zone to make it respond adequately to the new challenges. Government has never relented on its efforts to curb crime and criminalities within our boundaries. We will continue this until our people can sleep with their two eyes closed.”