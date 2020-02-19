Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is making steady progress in the fight against human trafficking through sustained awareness and robust partnership with key stakeholders.

The governor said this at the first zonal Community of Practice (COP) meeting for Heads of Budget and Planning agencies across the federation, which held in Benin, Edo State capital.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, attributed the successes recorded by his administration in the fight against human trafficking to collaboration with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

Obaseki said his administration is also assisting returnees to acquire skills through training and retraining programmes as well as the payment of stipends for start-ups for the returnees.

He tasked state governments and Ministries of Budget and National Planning to step up measures in tackling poverty among the people.

The governor called for concerted efforts to ensure youths gain relevant skills that will make them independent and contribute to national development.

Representative of Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Olushola Idowu, urged governments, at all levels, to intensify economic diversification and revenue generating efforts.

Idowu urged state governments to put in place necessary policies that will create jobs and wealth for Nigerians.