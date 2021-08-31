“On my way going back there he Muktar, stopped me convince me that he would drop me off my friends place, because I was helpless and afraid I thanked him and entered the Sharon after few minute I slept off only to fined my self around Forest going to jos.”

“So after gaining my consciousness I asked the driver where is he taking me to and he pleaded with me that he wants to drop passengers from the vehicle that he would bring me back.”

“After dropping the passengers, he took .

me to an unknown location and forcefully had sex with me and brought me to lafia instead of where he took me from.

In Lafia, young fatima said Muktar Ahmed the Sharon Driver left her in the hands of her brother claiming he would take care of her till his returned, which his brother, Dahiru Musa also took advantage of her by having sex with her again.

Narrating further she said within some days the Driver came back to pick her again, but instead took her back to jos which he had sex with her for the second time, left her with another man which he claimed was his brother by name Isa Nasir who also had sex with her as well.

After then the Sharon driver came back to Jos and took her back to lafia instead of her first destination when she dropped from the vehicle she had opportunity to speak to people around the park they dropped her and that was her they called her father and he came to Lafia to see hiss daughter who he had declared missing for 21 days.

Confirming the arrest and the Incident, the public relations officer of the the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense corps NSCDC, AIC1 jerry for the commandant said the three of the suspects where paraded and one is still on the run but would be arrested soon.

He said “We have today in our custody three suspects in connection with the case of abduction, molestation and rape. We have a complainant who came to our office concerning the case, and the father also came to the office to report the case which has to do with his daughter, it happened around Nyanya mararaba axis which concerns a driver of a Sharon vehicle by name Ahmed Muktar.

He said it is in the cause of discussion with some people, one of the men of the NSCDC got information about the incident and after much surveillance the driver of the Sharon and his accomplice where arrested.

The command said Investigation is still ongoing as one of the suspect is still on the run after investigation all the suspects will be charge to court for prosecution. He added

The incident took place on the 21st July 2021 and was reported on the 9th of August 2021, arrest was made three days back. he said