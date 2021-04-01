By Paulinus Nsirim

History was made on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), from Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State, winner of the prestigious Grammy in the category of Best Global Music Album Award, with his album “Twice as Tall”, at the 63rd Annual Grammy Award ceremony, in New York City, was confered with one of the highest honours in the state, the ‘‘Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, DSSRS, by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

This is the second highest distinction in Rivers State Order of Merit Awards and is conferred on individuals in recognition of their exceptional service/performance in any field of human endeavour. This conferment on Burna Boy was in recognition of his historic feat as the first Nigerian and Rivers indigene to win the Grammy Award, regarded globally as the most prestigious music and entertainment award in the world.

The DSSRS honours was confered on Burna Boy during the grand reception organized by the State government for him in Port Harcourt, which had been preceded with a courtesy call by the Grammy winner, to Governor Nyesom Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Receiving Burna Boy in Government House, Governor Wike told the global music award winner that Rivers State was proud of him for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the Grammy award.

“You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you love. Wherever you are, your people appreciate you. There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought to us. I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it,” Governor Wike said.

Thus, in addition to the honour of DSSRS, Burna Boy was also allocated a choice piece of land in the Old GRA in Port Harcourt and funds with which to erect a beffiting structure of his choice.

At that moment, many who were in the EUI Event Centre remembered with nostalgia the 1980 Green Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations football tourney for the first time and how they were rewarded with national honours and given landed properties.

However, the real icing on the cake was that Governor Wike did not just recognize Burna Boy alone, as is usually the practice or what obtains in many of such appreciation events, but also extended a very generous hand of goodwill, by giving the sum of N10 million each, to all the Rivers and Niger Delta Artistes, who performed during the grand reception.

By this singular act, Governor Wike impressively embraced the success and global recognition, which Burna Boy had not only brought to Rivers State and Nigeria, but indeed to all home based Nigerian Artistes, for whom he has now become an excellent epitome of inspiration.

A visibly elated Governor Wike explained that the homecoming grand reception ceremony was one of the happiest days of his life and assured that his administration would not relent in promoting indigenes of the state like Burna Boy and others who make the state proud in any field of human endeavour.

“We are happy with you (Burna Boy). We are happy with your parents for what they have done. I will do what is required as a governor to encourage you and your parents. Our artistes should know that the time has come when they must look inwards; when they must come home. Home is home. Who would have believed in this world that an Ahoada man would win Grammy? So, you should know that this is God’s own state.”

Understandably, the governor’s gift to the artistes has attracted mixed reactions from different quartes, but those who know Governor Wike well will confirm that he is not a leader given to unnecessary generousity or extravagance, just to play to the gallery.

Every single act of support or assistance he has offered has been properly thought out. Many will realize, on dispassionate analysis, that he is driven by a greater, more holistic altruism aimed achieving far reaching extensive impact for both the immediate community and the broader hemisphere.

Those who followed the Burna Boy reception will recall that Governor Wike specially mentioned Timaya and Duncan Mighty not only for the wonderful creativity and joy they have given to millions with their music, but indeed for always celebrating Rivers State and the Niger Delta in their songs.

These two renowned Artistes have of course achieved national fame and recognition before Burna Boy, but the fact that they willingly decided to perform in the celebration of the Grammy Award winner, speaks volumes for the encouragement and brotherliness, which must have contributed considerably in spurring Burna Boy to Grammy glory.

Nigerian music has no doubt achieved continental and global acceptance and this has been made possible by the tremendous creative input of the likes of Timaya, Duncan Mighty and the hardworking artistes from Rivers State and the Niger Delta, whose consistency and tenacity opened up the entertainment space to be accessible to the international community.

Governor Wike’s goodwill to those artistes who joined in the happy celebration of our global music icon is not only a wonderful boost and appreciation to the artistes and the entire creative industry, it is indeed a long overdue expression of respect and appreciation to the creative impulse and impetus of our youths, especially those in the music industry.

It is a very loud and clear message to all and sundry that those musicians and creative artistes we invite to perform only during political campaign rallies and official government functions are potential world beaters and future Grammy winners.

Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Oniyide, voiced Governor Wike’s intentions succinctly when she spoke at the grand reception. She noted that, in the entertainment sector, a nomination to any honours platform was an indication that the artiste has provided value through hard work.

“This victory on the world stage underscores the ability of raw talents in our state, it underlines our ability to focus on our goal. To our celebrant, I urge you to always remember that Rivers State is your own. Always find time to identify with the development here. Come home to join in the task of grooming young talents in the industry.

Port Harcourt needs your music academy from where we can raise the Burna Boys of tomorrow,” she said.

Burna Boy himself, overwhelmed with ecstasy at the outpouring of love and warmth being showered on him by his own Rivers people, was to capture the exhilarating satisfaction, the deeper implications and the much more inspirational and rewarding propensities of the State reception organized for him by Governor Nyesom Wike.

There were also the beautiful addendums that added colour, happiness, fanfare and an enduring sense of identity beffiting a home coming reception for a global award winner and his brothers and sisters who turned out in overwhelming numbers to share and partake in the joy and happiness which his victory has given to Nigeria.

He said: “I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.

“I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by the reception and honour conferred on me by the Government of Rivers State. I have collected honours everywhere in the world, but it feels different when you get it from home. This is my most humblest (sic) moment and I thank each and everyone of you. I thank the best Governor I have ever experienced.

“I don’t like politics and politicians but this my Governor has shown me that there is hope for the youths and there is hope for us. This award is not only for me but for all of you and the future Burna Boys. I love you Port Harcourt. Everywhere I go, I carry you with me,” he said.

•Nsirim is Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State