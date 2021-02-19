Fast rising musician, Stainless Ehimamiegho, who recently released a new single, Fiona, has described his sound as soothing, emotional, free and melodic.

According to the artiste, his music journey began professionally at the age of 14. “It all started after I saw what one person or a band could do to make people feel some emotions; almost like they are connected to the person or the music. It could be to save someone or relate with someone or make someone feel good about themselves. I really fell in love with that and decided this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

Stainless revealed how he discovered his love for music. “At a young age, I started off drawing, painting, then playing the flute, drums and piano. But it was all for fun. The first time I considered making music was when I saw my elder brother, Filon Jay making music a career and saw how he brought people together. The second time was after I heard Wizkid’s Holla at Your Boy. I really enjoyed the beat, the cadence. That same day, I wrote a verse, and that’s how my journey began.”