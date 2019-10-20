Rita Okoye

Actress and mother of two, Uche Elendu, continues to leave men drooling over her beauty.

In this interview, she speaks on how she derives fulfillment in helping women maintain a sexy look and keep their marriages among other issues.

We are at the tail end of 2019, how has the year been for you?

I’m having a fantastic year. I’m so fulfilled. God has been very faithful to me this year. 2019 has been an amazing year. Though, the year is not yet over, I have been able to achieve all my goals for 2019.

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

It’s setting up my personal brand and pushing it into the limelight. Also, helping a lot of women to achieve confidence with their bodies, which is what I’m really passionate about. I feel so fulfilled that my brand is reaching out to a lot of people and they are getting good results. Also, I hope to get to the cinema with my personal movie this year. Things are really falling in line in my favour.

You are somehow scarce; did you take a break from acting?

I didn’t take any break from movies. It is my first love. So, I’m still very much in the sector. I only slowed down because the movie sector doesn’t pay like before. It’s not that I am into movies for the money; it is my job. So, I am supposed to make a living out of it. There was a drop in the production and marketing of movies. That’s the main reason most of us decided to venture into other businesses to boost our finances.

Aside acting, what else are you into?

I’m into beauty generally. I’m a beautiful woman and I know what it takes to keep being beautiful. So, I’m extending it to other women who don’t know how to keep their body in good shape after delivery. I am also into skincare, hair, and body sculpting; I run a beauty store basically.

What prompted the birth of your product, Killer Curves?

It’s the passion for beauty, passion for looking good, passion for helping women to achieve their beauty goals. It is actually something that I’m passionate about and fortunate to benefit from a product that I was introduced to by a friend of mine in the United States. It was very good for waist training. So, I gave it a shot for like five months, and when I came back to Nigeria, everybody was complimenting my new look. And that time, I thought if I could achieve this for such a time, why would people risk going under the knife for the same purpose. So, I ordered (the product) for a few friends of mine, and after using it for a while, they all said to me, ‘Uche, this thing is really working. This is really good’. That’s how I decided to do more research on it with the mind of making a living out of it. I traveled and checked other products. I can now boast that I have the most effective waist product in Nigeria. I started in November 2018. So far, it has been awesome.

To achieve a curvy shape, can one combine exercise with dieting?

Yes, we have the fitness belt, strictly for exercise. I give diet plans to my client. I advise you do not eat late night foods, but take lots of fruits, water and vegetables.

You run multiple businesses, how do you cope managing them all?

Yes, I run multiple businesses. I’m also a mother of two lovely children and I’m an actor extra-ordinaire. Actually, I won’t say it’s easy as an entrepreneur that’s still trying to get her brand well recognised. My business is not something I can employ people to run. Killer Curves has like four staff; Lendy Hair has like two staff. I have people handling my social pages, those in charge of logistics and taking orders. But it’s not enough, it’s something that has to do with the body, so I have to be there so it’s not easy. It is very tasking and I have to create a timetable for myself. Of course, I have kids that go to school and they are my world. It’s very tasking. So, basically, I try to attend to every responsibility in a very responsible way.

How do you find time to relax?

I find time to relax and my relaxation is spending time with my kids. I’m not really an outgoing person. You can’t find me out there except my friends force me out or someone close is celebrating something. Apart from that, my best moment is when I’m home with my kids. I try as much as possible when I can afford it to go on a vacation with my kids. I eat, sleep, read and go online. Basically, that’s what I do for relaxation.

You made a post on Instagram recently about finding and keeping a good woman, would you say you haven’t been lucky with love and relationship?

I was talking about relationship. I was trying to let men know that good women are scarce. So, when you find one, learn to protect her, love and appreciate her efforts. Also, make her happy. There are lots of women out there but we have very few good women. Most women out there are materialistic, wicked; they are out to frustrate men because they have been hurt. So, when you get a woman that loves you unconditionally, appreciate her. Not all women are materialistic, some women just want you to show them love, and most of them go to church to pray for their husbands to have money, protection and favour. Most spend their last card on their husbands to make sure they are happy, but at the end, what they get is rejection. Their husbands leave them to follow slay queens that will suck the little they are able to get. It doesn’t have anything to do with my personal life. It is just painful that such is happening in our society today, that’s why marriages are crashing.

Men feel that when they marry a woman or probably she’s given them a child, then she doesn’t have any other place to go. They prefer to go out and look for those slim girls, wearing bum shorts, that’s why I say women should stop tying wrapper at home, they should shape up their bodies so that their men will respect them. So, in a way, men appreciate women because of their looks. That’s why I advise that if the marriage is violent and you can’t bear it anymore, run for your life. Being single is better than single in the casket. I’m not in any way encouraging divorce but rather men love your wives. Women should also know their worth, love their husbands and be faithful.

What makes a good marriage?

It’s understanding, tolerance, love and fear of God. Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you have a woman that fears God, the marriage is bound to work, but when you have a woman that fears God and a man that doesn’t and you try to make the man fear God and he refuses, be at alert.

Do you have any project you’re working on presently?

I am working on my new movie and also my physical store for Killer Curves. Most times when you do online store, people would also want to see you.