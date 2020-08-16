Beauty, they say, is in the eyes of the beholder, but it also strikes the brain. Physical attractiveness is the degree to which a person’s physical features are considered aesthetically pleasing or beautiful. There are many factors which influence one person’s attraction to another, with physical aspects being one of them.

According to Wikipedia, physical attraction itself includes universal perceptions common to all human cultures such as facial symmetry, sociocultural dependent attributes and personal preferences unique to a particular individual.But it is agreed that women’s beauty affects men’s behavior.

Studies by Harvard university researchers and also by the Department of Management Science and Engineering at China’s Zhejiang University have shown that that beauty effectively overrides men’s capacity to behave rationally.

To research the effect of beauty on the male mind, the Zhejiang University academics found that the prettier the woman, the more likely we are to throw caution to the wind, leap to a decision and not consider the potential consequences of our actions.

Scientifically, conceding to the demands of a beautiful woman is said to “arouse [our] reward-related neural circuitries,” according to the authors of the study. By making them happy, we make ourselves happy – even if this means sacrificing our ideals or integrity.

The Harvard researchers also observed that a beautiful woman’s face “is like chocolate, cash or cocaine to a young man’s brain.”

Many other studies support this observation of the effect of women on men.

Men take undue risk to impress women: Australian researchers tested this idea when they observed groups of young men skateboarding. When there weren’t any girls around, the guys tended to play it safe and sane.

However, when the researchers asked pretty girls to show up and observe the skateboarders, they ended up taking more stupid risks and trying more impressive moves.

Further analyses suggest that this increase in risk taking is caused in part by elevated testosterone levels of men who performed in front of the attractive female.

The results suggest that men use physical risk taking as a sexual display strategy, and they provide suggestive evidence regarding possible hormonal and neural mechanisms.

Pretty women make men dumb: Men literally become dumb after they interact with a woman they find attractive. In a study, men scored less on cognitive tests after meeting women. In a version of the test, the men weren’t even looking at females. They were just told that females are going to be looking at them.

And this holds true for women, men don’t really know very well, and also when men are texting on the phone with women, without even seeing their faces.

The 2009 study demonstrated that after a short interaction with an attractive woman, men experienced a decline in mental performance. A more recent study suggests that this cognitive impairment takes hold even when men simply anticipate interacting with a woman who they know very little about. Sanne Nauts and her colleagues at Radboud University Nijmegen in the Netherlands ran two experiments using men and women university students as participants.

In today’s society, people frequently interact with each other over the phone or online, where the only way to infer somebody’s gender is through their name or voice. Nauts’ research suggests that even with very limited interactions, men may experience cognitive impairment when faced with the opposite sex. The researchers think that the reason may have something to do with men being more strongly attuned to potential mating opportunities. Generally, it all looks like whenever we face situations where we’re particularly concerned about the impression that we’re making, we may literally have difficulty thinking clearly. In the case of men, thinking about interacting with a woman is enough to make their brains go a bit fuzzy

Women make men impatient: Researchers have observed that simply looking at a good-looking woman decreases a man’s patience and willpower.

The study involved testing how likely participants were to “discount the future” after viewing pictures of attractive or unattractive members of the opposite sex. Discounting is choosing to receive a small sum of money tomorrow instead of a large one in the future.

The results of the study showed that men who looked at pictures of pretty women were more likely to choose the small sum of money. But men who looked at unattractive women primarily chose the larger sum.

Women also generally chose the larger sum regardless of whether or not the men they looked at were attractive.