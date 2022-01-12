From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

“Got Your Back Nigeria”, a political support group, has said that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has the support of even the opposition party to run for the Presidency in 2023.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, the National Coordinator of the group, stated this in a press statement to Journalists.

Prof Chris was reacting to the debate on “Politics Today” on a private national television last week.

Part of the statement reads:

‘Two vibrant and eloquent guests were on the card, one from the Party in Opposition The PDP, Segun Sowunmi former Spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election, and the other from the Ruling Party Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, both profound talkers had their turns as the anchor grilled them on the politics of 2023 and the chances of the Frontline Presidential Aspirants seeking to emerge candidates of the two leading Parties for the 2023 Presidential polls.

‘The names listed on the PDP side were Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi, Sam Ohuabunwa, Goodluck Jonathan and Pius Anyim. And on the APC side were names like Bola Tinubu, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola. And Kingsley Moghalu, Akinwunmi Adesina, Jack Rich Tein, Oby Ezekwesili, and Tunde Bakare were those mentioned outside of the two major parties.

‘The trust of this effort is the fact that of the over twenty names mentioned, one name resonated and echoed over and above partisan lines. The two guests agreed that Governor Yahaya Bello GYB is perhaps the most remarkable, the most prepared and the most likely to unite and take Nigeria to promise.

‘The guest from the PDP Segun Sowunmi was clear in admitting that besides his boss Atiku Abubakar, Governor Yahaya Bello GYB is perhaps the most prepared to take Nigeria to the next level. He admitted that GYB is broad-minded (can carry along Nigerians of different tendencies), sagacious (creative and has the capacity to generate the ideas needed to make Nigeria work), youthful (has age and fitness), is competent, and can unite Nigerians. He practically craved and called on GYB to move over to the PDP to make real his ambition. It was an endorsement beyond partisanship and a testimony of the competency and the capacity of the phenomenon called GYB.

‘The guest from the APC Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without equivocation canvassed a GYB ticket for the 2023 Presidency. He was forthright and lucid, he called on the APC to look the way of Governor Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi or Babatunde Fashola but was manifestly hooked on the GYB persona. He argued that Segun Sowunmi’s invitation to GYB to join the PDP that the APC wouldn’t give him the ticket is misplaced because the APC is ready willing and able to deploy the sagacity, competency and capacity of GYB in making Nigeria better and greater come 2023.

‘The gist here, compatriots, is that going forward the phenomenon called GYB will continue to deliver and fulfil the promises he made to the State of Kogi, and shall take the magic to the larger space come 2023. GYB is a pan Nigerian political and social vehicle, GYB is young, fit, active and vivacious, GYB has the ideas and is 21st century compliant, GYB is passionate about the Nigeria of our dreams, GYB is an apostle of human capital development, and GYB in so many ways have proven that the call to berth a new Nigeria is his unalterable commitment and destiny.

‘To those who think otherwise, we implore you to research, we ask you to throw away the beer parlour tales out there and do personal research on the GYB Phenomenon. In GYB is the hope for a new deal for the masses of our nation. In GYB is the trust of the Youth O’clock fervency and the call for effective, efficient and effectual youth participation in leadership. And in GYB is the manifestation of competency and capacity over deceit and perfidy.

‘Finally, on the program in reference, the Guests and the Anchor of that didactic show on politics (Politics Today), were unanimous in the chances of the name that stole the show. It was Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) everywhere throughout the duration of the show. It was Atiku Abubakar a few times, it was Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola once or twice, and the name Bola Ahmed Tinubu hardly featured in the 1hour long program because apparently his age, fitness, and perhaps ideas needed to weave a united and cosmopolitan Nigeria is suspect. Baba is obviously old and tired and should be asked by all men and women of goodwill to rest.

‘Countrymen and women, we cannot mortgage the future of our Country at the altar of gradualism. We cannot continue to run around circles, we must say to those who have been on the Drivers’ seat of our national vehicle and politics for upward of 20, 30, 40years that the time to try something new and different is now. We must birth and birth a new republic beyond ethnicity and religion. We must make justice, equity and fairness our national breastplate. And GYB without equivocation is the way to go.’