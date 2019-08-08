Dear Dr.,

Early last year, by Barium enema x-ray studies, sigmoidoscopy, biopsy and histopathology, I was diagnosed with cancer of the sigmoid colon. The MRI scan showed that the tumor was a macro growth of about 3.5cm.

The doctors said the placement of the cancer and its likely spread, which they believed had already set in, accounted for my low back pain, difficulty with stooling, increasing inability to walk and general weakness. It wasn’t a surprise that by the time I was seeing them in hospital, I needed a wheelchair to get around.

I was presented with two options: immediate surgery to remove the tumor (the risk of surgery was that besides a 20 per cent failure rate, I could become totally paralysed and unable ever to walk again) or medication (I was told that would take a long time to work and most patients only experience a shrinkage in the tumor after a year or so).

What the doctors had found out and said about the tumor was devastating news to my family and I. I remember telling myself that if I were to become totally crippled, I would not want to live anymore. It was during this time that my family resolved to come to see you as a medical doctor in your facility and you assured us that with God on our side, as we commit the whole thing to God, trust and rely on him entirely and pray for healing as well as go ahead with taking my medication, nutritional supplements, herbs and other complementary treatment, I “must get well.”

During this time, you also emphasised that what I was thinking – what I used my mind to accept, believe and imagine mattered a lot; quite apart from my taking my medicines and praying as seriously as I could. You warned me to beware of evil thoughts that query God’s goodness to me by which I was constantly plagued; with questions like, “doesn’t God love me anymore?”;“Does He even care?”;“Is He punishing me for something wrong I have done?” Shouldn’t I just grit my teeth and just accept the situation instead of trying to fight it?”

It wasn’t too long when this your combination of medicine for body, mind and spirit began to work its wonders. Within a month, the tumor shrank to half its size and I began to walk again. You were not impressed but told me we must go on until we totally uprooted the evil from my domain—body soul and spirit. You and your workers were relentless in your prayers, encouragement and treatment with the combination of complementary medicines you gave me. Significantly, you were always most interested in the content of my dreams—as you said something I feel is total genius – that my dreams are “spiritual laboratory”—just like when you have to do medical laboratory and investigations to “manage a case properly” were your exact words.

My confidence and encouragement grew as I gained strength by the day—your total confidence in the efficacy of your methods, you see, could not but positively infect the most depressive skeptic. By seven weeks (which you had promised), all my tests were negative –the tumor was nowhere to be found; it was totally and completely gone and I was fully restored to perfect health.

Now three months later, I am writing to inform you that the last and most important part of the picture has fallen in place—my wife has confessed in church (privately to the ministers during a powerful revival) that she was in an adulterous relationship where she was aware that the man had worked tirelessly by spiritual means to get rid of me so as to marry her!!! You will remember that my dreams at the material time kept showing a close female relative coming to visit me with a male friend of hers (both of whom I never recognised) to shoot me with a gun. I have since forgiven her.

I am most thankful to you for your confidence that “cancer is not incurable. All we need is courage, conviction and confidence in God who created all things.” Once again, I want to thank you and pray for God to really enlarge your coast. God bless you and thanks once again.

– Labaz Dakota, Alaba Lagos.

Dear Labaz,

Well, in orthodox medicine, we never really talk of healing with cancer. We talk only of five-year survival rates. In your case, with colon cancer at stage IV, we are talking of a mere six per cent survival rate in five years; 94% would have died in five years. That means we are so used to cancer being impossible to heal that we never believe any good news until after the person is still alive after five years—because almost all are dead by then, you see.

However, in your case the growth, the pain and the bane are all clean gone. What else? All the tests show that you are healed. Congratulations! And with your decision to forgive, I see you really living long.

Let’s just give all the glory to God and let’s all learn that even cancer has natural remedies that work. I mean any type of cancer. So if you or a relative have issues with cancer, just call the help-lines.

Unknown condition; any help for me?

Dr. Caleb,

Good day, Sir. I am Taofeek Ibn Halladu. I am 35 years. I must commend you for your efforts in helping people through their problems both medical and spiritual. May God bless you abundantly.

Doc, I don’t know what’s wrong with me for close to three years now, I have been having pimples on my face, arms and some other parts of my body. They just appear, within a week they go and appear somewhere else again. I also have itchy scalp and other parts of my body sometimes, coupled with a burning sensation on my lips and under my feet that comes and goes.

I am also losing weight. I try to eat as much as possible. but don’t gain much. I sometimes feel pains in my knees and elbows. I don’t know if this is depression of some sort. I am scared of testing for HIV because I really don’t know what the outcome might be.

Please doctor, kindly explain to me what could be the cause of all these. What should I do? I will also like to find out the symptoms of HIV and if they all appear at once or singly.

Dear Taofeek,

In your question, you mention spiritual and medical by yourself. I want to say we help to sort people out from an understanding and thorough training in not just the physical orthodox and medical, but also the mental, psychological and social, not to forget the spiritual, private and personal. Man is tri-partite–body, soul and spirit. You will understand that the physical is conscious; the psychological is sub-conscious and the spiritual is unconscious and accesses us through dreams and intuition/hunches. Apart from the simply physical, to a physician like us, trained properly in all these areas of life, we have to account for your psychological depression and your fear, which is a spiritual thing. These are signals that what you are experiencing may well be beyond ordinary physical treatment alone.

What we can tell you is this: You will get well if you follow our guidance, instruction and prescription. Physically, have you seen a dermatologist? Also, we will encourage you to go do your HIV tests. No, we do not suspect HIV but we know you do understand that in any war it is better psychologically for you to know what you are fighting. HIV symptoms can appear in whatever combination and include skin rashes that won’t heal, weakness from lack of enough blood or anemia, weight loss, thrush/sore throat/mouth sores that refuse to heal, diarrhea, fever that is unrelenting, swollen glands, joint and muscle pains.

Whatever or whichever symptoms you do or do not have, remember that only the HIV test can tell. Psychologically, we are going to counsel you and get to the root of your depression. Spiritually, we will teach you to pray (any and every religion-friendly) to God your Creator who will have mercy on you. With this approach – that is tackling body, mind and spirit together -you will soon be so well sorted out that you will wonder if your illness was not just a dream.

We have helped folks who had been to India, Dubai, Europe and America without getting well but who got well as they listened to us and followed our direction and prescriptions. We can help you.