Everyone sets goals even if they don’t know it. Goals are the prime motivators in all of life’s endeavors. They keep us moving on, they keep us alive because goals keep hope alive. That’s just the way it is.

We all live believing that we could achieve some goals. We all set goals to achieve some end now, or in the future. Goal-setting is the greatest incentive we have to strive to make it in life. And everyone wants to succeed. We all want to be rich. We all want good things.

You may not have realized it but it is true you woke up this morning with something you want to achieve. That thing is, in fact, a goal. You may call it an objective, a task, or mission; they’re all goals by other names.

Most people set millions of goals in a life time, though only the important ones are noted. From the minor to the major, goals often overlap and influence each other. One goal has a way of affecting other goals for good or bad! Since people often set more than one goal, it is logical that the success or failure of one goal automatically affects another goal, because goals are like a chain. They are related. Goals impact each other like other things in life.

A break in the chain must impact the entire chain, because of the law of ripple effects also called bandwagon effects. So, be very careful with goal-setting. Be very calculative. Be sure of what you want and how to get it.

What this tells you is that let your goals fit into a proper whole. All your goals should be set to achieve one grand, ultimate objective; your life goal should be the sum of the parts. Always bear this in mind. This counsel would serve you well.

If you have disparate goals, you would lose focus; success may be beyond your reach. Therefore, all your goals should point to a harmonized end; they ought to complement each other and achieve your overall purpose. Whatever your goals, you should set a timeline. You were created by God and put in your mother’s womb only to be born on a particular day, time and place to particular parents in a country, race, land and economic status. God decides birth sex.

God’s first earthly goal in your life was accomplished the moment you were born to your parents. God’s other goals for your life depend largely on what you choose to do with your life in order to achieve his purpose.

If your goals align with God’s purpose for your life, you’d succeed brilliantly. If your goal or purpose is in conflict with God’s, you’d be in serious trouble all your life. The first thing you should do before you set out your goals with timelines is to find out if those goals are line with God’s purpose. This is very important.

What’s God purpose for your life? You were made to bring glory to God in everything you think or do, in the way you live, the business you do and most importantly, the way you worship Him. Whatever goals you set for yourself in marriage, material acqusition, education,politics, business, etc, they must bring glory to God, because he created you for his pleasure. You are here to do his will. That’s why Jesus prayed: “Thy will be done on earth.”

It can’t be otherwise because you buy a car or house for your pleasure and glory, such possesion naturally gives you pleasure and glory while serving their purpose. That’s what you do if your goal, call it vision if you like, aligns with God’s will, glory and pleasure.

Once your goals could bring glory to God, you set a timeline. You need that to stir you into action. Next is a game plan to achieve your goal and you have to be specific. Do one thing at a time, you have the goals to take a degree in the university, get a job, get married afterwards, have children, etc. One thing should be done at a time because of the way you are wired by God.

It is good to have money, fame, power. All these are good goals and bring glory to God. However, go about these goals one at a time, don’t rush through life. Never set unrealstic goals. Some folks just set goals for goal’s sake, or purely for the purpose of adventure.

That’s foolish. Again, it is your choice, life is too shoot to waste on needless adventures. A thrill -seeker may induldge in some adventures just to freak out, that’s their choice; they have thier satifaction, so long as they pay the price, nobody should bother them.

However, every goal should be worthwhile. All sensible goals should be worth something valuable. We also know that not all goals succeed.You may run for the office of President, Governor or any of the lesser offices and not win an election. You may wish to get married at 25 and still remain single at 40. Many noble goals fail for several reasons.

Rest assured, we all fail to achieve set goals at different stages in life.What should be done is try again. Do a thorough appraisal to know what really went wrong and try again. But know this for a truth, not all your goals in life may be fully achieved. That’s why we are human. More next time on goals.

Weekend Spice: Self – discipline is the key to personal greatness – Brian Tracy.

Ok folks, let’s do it again next Friday. Stay motivated.

• Ladi Ayodeji is an Author, Rights Activist, Pastor and Life coach. He can be reached on 09059243004 (sms & Whatsapp only)