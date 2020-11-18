HP Inc. has launched the HP Innovation and Digital Education Academy (IDEA) in collaboration with Intel, a leading producer of semiconductors and Mirai Partners, an education innovation consultancy. The newly launched program offers teachers and educators in Nigeria the opportunity to create digital capabilities based on educational frameworks from leading international universities.

In the COVID-19 era, educational institutions in Nigeria are scrambling with the new realities and are finding themselves forced into rethinking their operational models in the midst to ensure minimal disruption to their student’s learning experience and their career development. While technologies are increasingly available, teachers find themselves navigating new territory as they balance in-person, online, and hybrid learning.

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Lead for the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe at HP Inc., said, “Education is among the worst hit sectors from the pandemic.”