By Chinenye Anuforo

Bringing new levels of power previously only available in high-end desktop workstations, at NVIDIA’s GTC 2021, HP announced significant GPU performance improvements to its entry Z by HP desktop lineup, including HP Z1 Tower G8, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G8, and Z2 Tower G8, to ensure today’s professionals have the right technology and tools to be productive, connected, collaborative, and secure, whether working from home or in the office. Additionally, in order to democratise 3D for entry workflows and bring advanced visualisation to the masses, Z offers the latest technology from NVIDIA® and Samsung, brands trusted by the creative community to bring reliability.

Performance is critical for creators to speed up the conversion of ideas into designs and their needs continue to grow with real-time engines as design cycle times are reduced. As companies migrate to a more hybrid work model, 77 per cent of IT decision-makers agree that this means an increase in security vulnerabilities. The Z entry desktop lineup offers advanced security features, equipping IT departments with the ability to keep devices, data and identities protected.

NVIDIA’s new NVIDIA® RTX™ A4000 and RTX™ A5000 provide HP Z2 Tower G8 customers the option to configure their Z desktop with the latest generation RT cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores to deliver a powerful desktop experience for designers, engineers, and artists to create the future, without limits. The Z by HP is also adding additional Ampere graphics options to the performance desktop line, including the Z4, Z6 and Z8 desktop workstations, for improved performance across segment workflows.

“Remote work is going to continue and employees will have a choice of where to work,” said Bob Pette, vice-president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. “The new NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs with Z by HP desktops will give employees the computing power they need to work from anywhere.”