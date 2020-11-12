Nigeria’s HR startup, SeamlessHR has closed a seven-figure deal as it seeks to expand across other African markets.

SeamlessHR was one of the 10 Series A African startups featured during the VC4A Venture Showcase at the #AESIS2020 summit held in South Africa, recently. The startup closed the deal with #AESIS2020 participating investors just before the start of the summit.

The round was led by US-based Lateral Capital and Lagos-based Consonance Investment Managers. Other participating investors included Ingressive Capital and Kenyan-based Enza Capital.

SeamlessHR is a cloud-based HR and payroll SaaS platform that helps African businesses automate all their human resources and payroll activities, from “hire to retire”. It is the first fully integrated end-to-end, cloud-based HR and Payroll SaaS platform in the continent.

The startup was founded in 2013 by Emmanuel Okeleji and Deji Lana, and started off as a jobs aggregator platform.

In a statement issued recently and made available on the website of the startup, SeamlessHR CEO, Ekeleji described the investment as the driver of a pan-African expansion for business.

“We have what we can call the first-mover advantage in the enterprise HR cloud SaaS space in Africa. This round of funding will help us consolidate on this advantage and scale operations quickly across the continent,” he said.

Although the investment amount is undisclosed, reports indicate that it is likely to be between $1million and $9million.