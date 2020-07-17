Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the HSD Golf and Country Club says it is planning the events to mark the club’s first year to coincide with the one year anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri-led prosperity administration.

Captain of the Club, Mr. Oyintonefie Ritchie Etonye, made the disclosure in a chat with journalists on the forthcoming first year anniversary of the club, which was inaugurated in February 2020, by the immediate past Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

Etonye stated that plans were already afoot to commence early preparations and planning for the Bayelsa Golf Club’s first anniversary.

He disclosed that a meeting of the club’s Executives would soon be convened to discuss the modalities for hosting the events of the maiden anniversary, adding that he would be meeting with the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Bayelsa State Golf Club, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, as well as other notable patrons of the club to get their nod and support for the forthcoming events.