Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the HSD Golf and Country Club says it is planning the events to mark the club’s first year to coincide with the one year anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri-led prosperity administration.

Captain of the Club, Mr. Oyintonefie Ritchie Etonye, disclosed this in a chat with journalists on the forthcoming first year anniversary of the club, which was inaugurated in February 2020 by the immediate past Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson.

Etonye stated that plans were already afoot to commence early preparations and planning for the Bayelsa Golf Club’s first anniversary.

He disclosed that a meeting of the club’s Executives would soon be convened to discuss the modalities for hosting the events of the maiden anniversary, adding that he would be meeting with the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Bayelsa State Golf Club, King Alfred Diete-Spiff as well as other notable patrons of the club to get their nod and support for the forthcoming events.

According to him the club’s executives would meet with Governor Diri to seek his approval regarding the early setting up of an organising committee for the anniversary to outline the plans for the top-notch event.

The club’s captain while commending Diri for ensuring that the golf course remains active and functional said it’s important to plan ahead for the event, considering the fact that 2020 had been a particularly challenging year, especially given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For a young golf club like ours, we are particularly challenged by the COVID 19 pandemic. We are doing all we can to keep the golf club alive. Our members have been very supportive, especially in ensuring that their dues are paid as and when due, even in this very difficult COVID-19 era.

We are also not relenting in our membership drive. Understandably, due to COVID-19, there is a lull in our activities, but we are determined to keep pushing and following through with our plans to develop the club. That’s why we have already started early by putting machinery in place to mark our one year anniversary in a post COVID-19 season.”

Speaking further on the one year anniversary of the HSD Golf and Country Club, Etonye expressed hope that the Organising Committee would be announced soon by Governor Diri after which details of the programmes to mark the big event will be unveiled.

Located in a prime part of the New Yenagoa City, the golf course has the potential of attracting tourists to the state as it boasts some of the finest appurtenances available in standard golf clubs in other parts of the world.

The Bayelsa Golf Course has its irrigation system fully computerised with 22 kilometres of drainage pipe and 17 kilometres of wiring between the sprinklers, among other components.